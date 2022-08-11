Quarles

Commissioner Quarles signed a proclamation at the event declaring Aug. 7-13 Farmers’ Market Week in Kentucky.

 Photo Courtesy of Kentucky Department of Agriculture

FRANKFORT — During Farmers’ Markets Week, Commissioner of Agriculture Dr. Ryan Quarles joined leaders of the Community Farm Alliance (CFA) to raise awareness of a state program that makes more fresh, local produce available to low-income Kentuckians.

Kentucky Double Dollars allows low-income Kentuckians on federal SNAP, WIC, and senior nutrition benefits to double up their buying power at 47 participating farmers’ markets in the commonwealth. This program is a collective effort of the CFA, Bluegrass Farm to Table, the Kentucky Department of Agriculture, the Kentucky Agricultural Development Fund, Passport Health Plans, and WellCare Health Plans.

