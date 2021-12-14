Though the bulk of the storms were counties and miles away, Scott County, too, has been directly affected by the storms and their aftermath.
Facebook posts are filled with local folks describing what has happened to their families and friends. Meanwhile the Georgetown Fire Department sent a battery of firefighters to Taylor County to assist with search and recovery and the Scott County Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Investigations Unit delivered its Command Post, a converted RV, to Graves County as a center for its search and recovery efforts. Multiple churches have sent teams to various points in western Kentucky to assist with the cleanup efforts.
Stephanie Stefanic and her search and recovery dog, Stetson, spent the weekend searching for victims of the tornadoes in western Kentucky.
Several Scott County residents with families in Bowling Green reported damage to homes and property, including Western Kentucky University students.
This weekend’s storms come on the heels of an EF-1 tornado that touched down in Stamping Ground last weekend destroying 10 homes and damaging several dozen others. No one was seriously hurt in the Stamping Ground storm.
Sirens wailed throughout the county Saturday morning as meteorologists reported rotations over Stamping Ground to Sadieville. The winds roared for about 20 minutes before subsiding. Fortunately, there was only minor damage reported such as fallen limbs and trees and no 911 calls, reported Georgetown/Scott County Emergency Management.
Gov. Andy Beshear spoke frequently to local and national reporters this weekend, often showing emotion as he described the devastation and discussed the fatalities county by county. In total, some 18 counties were hardest hit by the tornadoes with the death toll climbing by the hour. At press time, Kentucky’s death toll, alone, was 64 from nine counties, including 20 in Graves. The tornadoes crossed multiple states, but Kentucky was the hardest hit.
It has been difficult to obtain an accurate number of casualties because of the amount of destruction. Late Sunday, some good news was delivered when a spokesman for the candle factory destroyed in Mayfield confirmed that more than 90 of its 110 employees had been located alive. Eight remain missing and eight are confirmed dead from the collapse at the candle factory.
Officials with the National Weather Service in Paducah, which covers western Kentucky, have said their damage survey teams believe the tornadoes were rated to be EF-3 or greater. The weather service rates tornadoes from EF-0 to EF-5, based upon wind speed. The tornadoes that struck western Kentucky this weekend were estimated to have winds from 158-206 miles per hour and its path was three-fourths of a mile wide. The surveys are continuing.
FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell praised first responders and others who are helping.
“We’ve heard incredible stories about neighbors helping neighbors,” she said. “Neighbors rescuing people from rubble. You are also first responders and thank you so much for all of that effort you put in to make sure that your neighbors are safe.”
