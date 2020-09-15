With Scott County Schools starting back virtual classes earlier last week, this can have some students and parents in a bind on how to access their school work and lectures.
This became more apparent when Nathaniel Price, Executive Director for Transform Scott County, shared a post on Facebook about four young boys and a father who had spent the entire day in a parking lot for internet service.
“Watching four young boys eating every snack we have and a dad says he’s challenged by that, Transform Scott County goes to bat for that,” Price said.
Price said since he originally posted on Facebook, his post has gained quite a bit of traction and several churches have already reached out looking to help Transform Scott County in their quest to help students with internet service and some have already started staffing up on volunteers.
Price says the goal for using church sanctuaries would be to let kids and their parents or guardians sit in the sanctuary during the school day to where they don’t have to sit in a car parking lot or park for internet service.
Alternatively, Georgetown and Scott County Parks and Recreation have already announced that they will be using designated spots, the Pavilion for high school students, and Ed Davis Learning Center for middle school students as a means of offering a safe place for students to gain internet access. The program being ran by Georgetown and Scott County Parks and Recreation is called the Empower-Virtual Learning Assistance Program and it is offered from Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Parents will have to make a reservation with Georgetown/Scott County Parks and Recreation for one of the two-hour blocks taking place at either the Pavilion or Ed Davis Learning Center for their child. To make a reservation you can go to one of the two locations and register, or visit their website at www.gscparks.com.
“My personal concern is there are families who struggle in ‘normal’ times,” Price said.
Price said he made an emotional post, but is very thankful that the community has responded.
