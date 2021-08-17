A simple conversation can lead to major impact. That is what happened after Tina Lilly had a conversation with Pastor Rodney Mason about community needs.
Lilly, hiring manager at Kroger, then worked to partner Kroger with Ed Davis Learning Center.
“My husband had coached basketball here in the past and we’ve always seen how much this place really means to kids in this neighborhood,” Lilly said.
Needs that came up in conversation were that of a volleyball court, air conditioning, a printer, etc.
“I got to talking to some people at Kroger and said, ‘what can we do? We need to do something. This is our community.’”
Bringing together teams from Georgetown and Louisville, Kroger supplied food and fun to the children at Ed Davis.
“I believe that businesses in our community should be more than just in our community, they need to be for our community,” Mason said. “And Kroger is setting that premise right now, that you shouldn’t just ask the community to come to you, but you should also come to the community.”
The ‘Back to School Bash,’ which is a yearly event, has ramped up this year, said Courtlyn Ledesma with Scott County Parks and Recreation.
Hot dogs and balloon animals were given out while pick up basketball games were being played on the court.
Children and their families also lined up to pick out backpacks and school supplies donated by local churches.
“(Ed Davis) is their safe place,” Lilly said. “(Kids) can come get a drink during the summer. They can have mentors here. The amount of mentors that we have had that kids really needed and utilized came from this building.”
Seeing an event come together like the ‘Back to School Bash’ makes Lilly happy, she said.
Mason and Lilly would love to see the community become more involved with the Ed Davis Learning Center, they said.
“I hope this is something that we can continue to do—continue to make sure that the kids in this neighborhood have what they need,” Lilly said.
