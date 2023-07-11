Charles Campbell has been named pastor at Community Church of Centerville, formerly Centerville United Methodist. He grew up in Waterloo, Iowa.
Campbell is a third generation Baptist preacher, he said. He is also the first Black pastor of Centerville.
Being the first Black pastor in Centerville is a “journey of courage” for Campbell, he said. He hopes to be able to blend cultures with black liberation preaching and evangelical preaching.
Campbell wants to be able to say, “Hey, while we all see things differently, this is the same God.”
Black liberation preaching “is about really relating to God being on the side of the oppressed,” he said. “If we talk about the children of Israel, most Black preachers, you will hear them talk about the struggle of Israel and God coming to save them.”
Evangelical preaching is “the basis of being a good Christian,” Campbell said. “Here are the basic principles of how you should live your life.”
Campbell wants people to know there is a safe haven at the church, he said.
“Church is therapeutic because it is a place where I can come and share my struggles,” Campbell said. “I can also get the answers to how I can handle my struggles, and also be able to take those skills that I know to handle my struggles and also deal with myself.”
Campbell hopes to share the love of God and blend cultures, he said.
“(Service) is going to be a mixture of contemporary and traditional,” Campbell said. “Still holding on to those traditional values that originally founded the church—being a church of love, a church about the community.”
The Apostles’ Creed and Nicene Creed will remain a part of service, he said.
“We are trying to be a church that is the hands and feet of God,” Campbell said. “We are sincerely trying to be a community for people who may not have it.”