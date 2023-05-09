Georgetown-Scott County Parks and Recreation partnered with the Georgetown-Scott County Kiwanis, the Salvation Army, Pedal Power, and the Scott County Public Library to put on the first “Bike Derby” at the Pavilion.
Parks and Recreation set aside 100 bikes that the Kiwanis Club purchased for the event which the kids got to take home at the end of the day.
“We’re celebrating bicycle month, and we’re trying to touch on the safety aspects, make sure the kids have proper helmets and be able to ride as safely as possible,” Katie Posey, Recreation Manager for Parks and Recreation said.
The kids also went through an obstacle course that taught them how to ride and be safe while riding, Posey said.
The kids learned how to recognize street signs, safely navigate traffic, balance and steer.
With the event happening on Derby Day, a Kentucky Derby theme was thrown onto the event.
“(The parties involved) wanted to do it on Derby Day,” Posey said. “So, what I did was, I came up with a ‘Bike Derby.’ All of the bikes are winning horses (from) the Derby event,”
Some of the horses that were on the tags included Rich Strike, Mine That Bird, Giacomo, California Chrome, and Seattle Slew.
After completing the obstacle course, many of the kids took to the Pavilion skatepark to ride around.