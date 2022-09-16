A celebration is taking place within the community Sunday at the Perfecting Praise Center on Chambers Avenue in Georgetown, where individuals can receive free food, clothes and even toys for children.
Shayla Fondren, a minister and organizer at PPC, said Community Day kicks off at 3 p.m., welcoming anyone and everyone to an evening of fellowship.
“Our mission is that we’re wanting to connect the church with the community and show them the love of God and show them the love of Christ and support them Biblically, emotionally and also resourcefully,” Fondren said.
Being located next to a park, Fondren said she and others have seen the toll poverty has taken on their community. As a way to fight back and help their neighbors, organizers have gathered together and collected donations that can be given to the community.
Kimberly Vinegar, another organizer and Scott County Democratic Party Chair, said the event is one that takes place not once, but twice a year.
“We have one in May. This one is going to be much bigger than it was in May. We have donations from Raising Canes. We also have a donation from McAlister’s. We also have a donation from Todd Stone, who’s donated money for the meat,” Vinegar said. “We feed them, we give them food, we give them clothes, give them toys, anything that the community and anybody in Georgetown, that we feel that needs blessing. We know Georgetown is in need of these things, and that’s what I and Miss Shayla work on at PPC.”
Vinegar said she and Fondren “work beautifully” together because they think alike, wishing to help their community when they see a need.
“I talked to several people, and like I said, I and my husband, Jeffrey Norman, actually made calls to certain restaurants that gave us a donation. The police station has given us a donation of toys that we’re very appreciative of. We actually just spoke out, and people were listening and they understood the need in their community,” Vinegar said.
Fondren said she is hopeful for the work being done through the donations that they will be able to help others through their ministry.
“We want everybody to come, no matter, you know, whatever, everybody’s welcome,” she said, with Vinegar echoing her invitation. “We had a lot of fun last time where we had a lot of people in the community come.”