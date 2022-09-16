community day

Community Day kicks off at 3 p.m. this Sunday.

 Photo Submitted

A celebration is taking place within the community Sunday at the Perfecting Praise Center on Chambers Avenue in Georgetown, where individuals can receive free food, clothes and even toys for children. 

Shayla Fondren, a minister and organizer at PPC, said Community Day kicks off at 3 p.m., welcoming anyone and everyone to an evening of fellowship. 

