The Georgetown-Scott County NAACP is partnering with the Scott County Public Library and Ed Davis Community to host a community health and safety fair this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., offering free information and activities for everyone.
Coordinator Uneeda Bryant said the event will have multiple vendors from various mental and physical health professions, who will be joining together to have a professional panel discussion for the community at 1 p.m. during Saturday’s event.
“We have a psychologist, some mental health therapists and we even have a chiropractor that’s going to be on there to discuss how typical physical ailments and so forth can affect mental status,” she said.
Bryant shared that the Georgetown Police Department will be passing out popsicles during the event, with the local fire departments set up outside with a fire truck to meet with children, offering a number of “freebies” for attendees. She added the Fire Safety House from Stamping Ground will also be at the library the day of the event.
A yoga demonstration will also take place during the fair, which Bryant said is completely free for all who attend.
“To entertain the children, we’re going to also have a kids corner, with some kids’ activities this year. That’s going to be something new,” she said.
Bryant said roughly 20 vendors will be set up, including the Scott County Extension Office and WEDCO, offering different pamphlets and information to participants.
“Some will be providing some health services. Many will be providing informational materials for individuals to come and get and take home. We’re going to have free refreshments from Starbucks that is going to be providing us some free refreshments, and we’re going to have some healthy refreshments, fruits and vegetables and other snacks. We’re also gonna have freebies, free giveaways, a raffle going on, multiple things every hour,” she said.
For those in the community who may have a difficult time scheduling appointments or finding services for their needs, Bryant said the fair offers a place where locals can come and receive information they need, in a more accessible outlet than a doctor’s office or clinic.
“We’re going to be giving out some factual, statistical information, about what’s going on in Georgetown that will be provided by our local health department that many folks may or may not know about,” Bryant said. “It’s a good way to come out and meet the health care professionals within your community and beyond that. We do have individuals that are coming from Lexington, as well. It’s just a very fun, family-friendly event that’s open to any and all.”
With a plethora of vendors coming to set up for the community, Bryant said all that is left is for locals to come and join together.
For more information about this weekend’s fair, locals can contact Bryant at her office by calling 859-257-8283 or email her at workerbee2996@gmail.com.