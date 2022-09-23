The Georgetown-Scott County NAACP is partnering with the Scott County Public Library and Ed Davis Community to host a community health and safety fair this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., offering free information and activities for everyone. 

Coordinator Uneeda Bryant said the event will have multiple vendors from various mental and physical health professions, who will be joining together to have a professional panel discussion for the community at 1 p.m. during Saturday’s event. 

Tags

Recommended for you