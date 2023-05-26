Conley

A processional was held Tuesday morning for Deputy Caleb Conley. The processional began in Frankfort and made its way to Cynthiana, where Conley will be laid to rest. 

 News-Graphic Photo by James Scogin

Hundreds of mourners, if not more, lined the roadways Tuesday as the body of Scott County Deputy Caleb Conley was returned from Frankfort through Scott County to his home in Harrison County. Dozens of law enforcement and other first responder vehicles from agencies throughout Kentucky escorted the coroner’s van as it moved slowly along, sometimes beneath flags draped between fire engines along the roadways Conley once patrolled.

Conley was shot and killed in the line of duty Monday during a traffic stop at the southbound Exit 127 on I-75. He was 35 years of age and is survived by his wife, two small children and parents. 

