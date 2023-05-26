Hundreds of mourners, if not more, lined the roadways Tuesday as the body of Scott County Deputy Caleb Conley was returned from Frankfort through Scott County to his home in Harrison County. Dozens of law enforcement and other first responder vehicles from agencies throughout Kentucky escorted the coroner’s van as it moved slowly along, sometimes beneath flags draped between fire engines along the roadways Conley once patrolled.
Conley was shot and killed in the line of duty Monday during a traffic stop at the southbound Exit 127 on I-75. He was 35 years of age and is survived by his wife, two small children and parents.
Scott County, along with all of Kentucky, mourns the loss of a man that has been described as a humble family man who loved being a law enforcement officer.
Tuesday’s processional was just one of many gestures of appreciation, support and love from the community Conley served for four years as a deputy. Conley was named 2022 Deputy of the Year last December by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, an award that was renamed the Caleb Conley Deputy of the Year Award this week.
A candlelight vigil was held last night in the Scott County courthouse square, where hundreds gathered in respect for Conley, his family and other law enforcement officers.
Multiple fundraisers have been established or are being organized. Some members of the Scott County Sheriff’s Office established the Deputy Caleb Conley Memorial Fund on www.GoFundme.com for the deputy’s family. The goal is $100,000 and at press time some $66,390 from some 887 donations had been raised. Media reports the Lexington VFW plans to hold a fundraiser as Conley was a veteran, and other efforts also may be in process.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, June 1 at 11 a.m. at the Scott County High School gymnasium at 1080 Cardinal Drive. Visitation will be Wednesday, May 31 from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. at the SCHS gymnasium. Burial will be at Battle Grove Cemetery in Cynthiana, immediately following services Thursday. Scott County Sheriff’s Deputy Lead Chaplain Mike Justice will preside over the services.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to help the family may be made at Field and Main Bank, P.O. Box 38, Cynthiana, KY 41031.