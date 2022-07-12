Locals have joined together to help out a familiar News-Graphic writer, whose family has been troubled by a serious medical condition that left their son in the hospital. Stephen Oakes, son of News-Graphic Sports Editor Kal Oakes, has been in the hospital for the last two and a half weeks battling a rare, but serious medical condition that required surgery.
While learning to traverse a difficult and exhausting time, locals throughout Scott County have stepped forward to rally around the Oakes family. One individual, Anthony Delimpo, has also organized a Meal Train fundraiser for community members wishing to support the family.
“They are still dealing with many unknowns. Let's show them how Scott County always rallies around those who need help. Please consider signing up to bring dinner one night to this sweet family,” Delimpo said in his Meal Train fundraiser. “I can tell you they appreciate it way more than you will ever know.”
He added locals who wish to make a monetary donation are able to place those within the Meal Train fundraiser as well. As of Tuesday night, 49 individuals have donated to the fundraiser, raising $2,100 since the start of the week. Seven people have also signed up to deliver meals to the family of three. More spaces are available for others wanting to drop off dinners to the Oakes family through the Meal Train fundraiser.
For more information about scheduling a day to drop off a dinner or to make a donation, click here.