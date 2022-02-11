Damien “Dae” Nichols loved his community, sports and Disney.
Nichols passed away Feb. 7. He was 43 years old.
A crowd gathered to remember Nichols and his impact at the basketball courts in Boston Tuesday. Together they shared memories of the former coach, mentor and pastor before releasing balloons in his honor.
Just last year Nichols spoke with the News-Graphic about his life and hopes to connect the community of Georgetown.
“He wants youth to know that no matter where you come from, ‘you still can make something out of yourself,’” reported the News-Graphic.
Club David is a ministry started by Nichols in 2011. The goal of the ministry is to ‘educate, encourage and elevate.’
Several organizations recognized Nichols through social media, including Scott County Schools (SCS) and Georgetown Police Department (GPD.)
“Dae was not only a coach but he a leader, advocate and educator for all children in our community,” wrote SCS. “Dae left a legacy that will live on forever by investing his time and attention into the youth of Scott County.”
Nichols worked as a crossing guard helping GPD direct traffic along Cardinal Drive and Long Lick Road.
“Damien’s years of dedication and commitment to the Georgetown community will not be forgotten.”
Many of those Nichols mentored and/or coached through his ministry were among those for the balloon release.
In 2019, the News-Graphic reported on the Angela Project where Nichols preached at Faith Baptist.
There, he called for those within the church to go beyond the four walls of a building and take charge.
“He urged churches to start standing up against injustices they see and not be as worried about position because they have the power to make change,” the News-Graphic wrote.
“‘Paul says he is fed up of preaching day after day, year after year and no one is changing.
“‘There are pastors here tonight who are fed up of preaching day after day, year after year and nothing changes. There are parishioners here who come to Bible study day after day but are fed up because nothing changes.
“‘You can be active in your community without being effective in your community. Paul reminds us that anytime when we are in the presence of injustices, we are to confront and call out the demon that is keeping them. They called Paul out because he responded to social injustice. You have been taught that what happens out there doesn’t matter cause we are in here. But what you don’t know is that what happens out there affects us in here and we should be the ones affecting what happens out there.’”
Services for Nichols are noon Saturday at Scott County High School. Visitation is at 10 a.m.
James Scogin can be reached at jscogin@news-graphic.com.