Throughout the days and weeks following the death of Scott County Sheriff’s Deputy Caleb Conley, agencies and organizations across the state are continuing work to remember and honor Conley’s life and sacrifice.
A GoFundMe organized by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) has raised over $100,000 with more than 1,000 donations and counting. The funds will “benefit his wife and children and allow them to live and thrive in the community and allow them to live and thrive in the community that laid down his life to protect,” according to the fundraiser’s page.
According to the SCSO Facebook, donations for the family have also been accepted at any Whitaker Bank location.
“It would be impossible to name and properly thank all those who have done so much for us but please know you all hold a very special place in our hearts,” the SCSO posted on June 7. “We have received thousands of gifts, letters, and donations from all over the country. Local businesses and independent citizens alike have prepared dozens of meals for our office and have organized and continue to organize fundraisers for the Conley family out of the goodness of their hearts.”
On Saturday, June 10, softball teams from across Kentucky and the country came together in a weekend tournament to honor Conley. The tournament, held at Marshall Park, lasted throughout the weekend and included T-shirts available honoring Conley for purchase. According to WKYT, all profits from the tournament, attended by 40 teams, will directly benefit Conley’s family.
Outside of Scott County, agencies and organizations from across the United States have also shown an outpouring of support.
Horses from the Lexington Mounted Police, alongside those from the Kentucky Horse Park Police, escorted Conley to “his final resting place surrounded by his family, his friends and the community he served,” the Friends of Lexington Mounted Police, Inc. wrote in a Facebook post.
Portions of ticket proceeds for the Lexington Counter Clocks baseball team, formerly the Lexington Legends, purchased on May 27 and May 28 were donated to Conley’s family.
With the support of local police agencies, the Blue Grass Stockyards also hosted the “Cattleman for Caleb Conley” sale on Tuesday, June 13. According to a Facebook post made by the business, the event was a rollover sale in which a steer can be purchased and sold back multiple times. The steer was donated, and 100% of the proceeds went directly to Conley’s family, the post wrote.
The First Responder Benefit Association also made a presentation of a frame for the flag presented at Conley’s funeral to wife, Rachel, and his family on Tuesday.
Proceeds from Whiskey Wednesdays, a weekly raffle hosted by the nonprofit Give270, were donated to the Deputy Caleb Conley Memorial Fund through Whitaker Bank. The event was hosted on June 7, and the livestream was shared to the organization’s Facebook.
Strangers, friends and law enforcement agencies from across the country have also voiced their support across social media.