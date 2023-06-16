conley

On Tuesday, members of the First Responders Benefit Association gifted Conley’s wife, Rachel, and family a frame for the flag presented at his funeral. 

 Photo Submitted

Throughout the days and weeks following the death of Scott County Sheriff’s Deputy Caleb Conley, agencies and organizations across the state are continuing work to remember and honor Conley’s life and sacrifice. 

A GoFundMe organized by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) has raised over $100,000 with more than 1,000 donations and counting. The funds will “benefit his wife and children and allow them to live and thrive in the community and allow them to live and thrive in the community that laid down his life to protect,” according to the fundraiser’s page. 

