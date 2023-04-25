For nearly 50 years, Georgetown Community Singers has been bringing people together through music. The group began as Georgetown Choral Society in 1974.
“We love to sing,” Community Singers President Peggy Angel said. “We don’t audition, so everyone is welcome.”
Arrangements range from country to patriotic tributes, Angel said.
Community Singers perform twice a year, she said. This year’s Spring performance is May 2, 7 p.m., at First United Methodist Church.
The Fall concert follows Thanksgiving.
Many consider Community Singers to be like a family.
“I was in high school choir, and in college in choir, never thought I was going to sing any after that,” Claudette Towles said. “So, (I) found this (and) it’s a stress relief.”
Age ranges of performers are anywhere between 19 and 72 years old, Angel said.
Music is an outlet for members, as well as herself, Patty Cornett said, as she loves to perform and learn from those around her.
“I think we are very blessed to be able to give back to the community,” said Lin Foley.
Director Amie Kincaid started out singing in Community Singers, but later became director.
“I like putting a show together,” Kincaid said. “I work all summer picking out music for the next season. ... It’s like putting a puzzle together.”
The Spring performance will consist of American folk songs, Broadway musical numbers, country and rock, according to the program.
Tickets are $8 if bought before the show or $10 at the door.