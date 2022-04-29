The Georgetown Community Singers are preparing for their first concert in two years. The concert, titled “Singing Again,” will be Tuesday, May 3rd at 7 p.m. at the Scott County High School Auditorium.
The group has been rehearsing for the event since March 8, two years to the day since their last rehearsal in 2020 when they stopped meeting due to COVID. “We decided that if we didn’t do something, we would be afraid that the group would die out and people would not come back and remember the Georgetown Community Singers,” said Amie Kincaid, the director of the singers. “So we waited until the surge of COVID went through February and March...and the board decided to do a six to eight week rehearsal schedule and a quick concert.
“This time, we just wanted to give back to the community because we have not been able to perform for the community the past two years. So admission is free. We will be collecting donations though if you enjoy the concert, and you’d like to give a donation to the group. But we are doing this free of charge. And we just want the public to know that we’re still here. And we’re still working on performing and giving good concerts.”
Kincaid said the performance will feature a variety of music including “My Old Kentucky Home” in honor of the Kentucky Derby next week as well as a country song which will include accompaniment by banjo, drum, and mandolin players.
The Georgetown Community Singers, formerly known as the Georgetown Choral Society, has been meeting and performing since 1974. Kincaid has been the director for 17 years and involved as a performer even longer. She said they are always looking for new singers. “It’s a non audition group. And we try to appeal to young singers, as well as adult singers of all ages. And we do have all ages in our group...There’s just a wide variety of people, a very diverse group,” she said.
If you are interested in joining the Community Singers or attending a rehearsal they can be contacted through their public Facebook group.
Elizabeth Morey can be reached at emorey@news-graphic.com.