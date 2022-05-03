A Jessamine County judge ruled in favor of the committee overseeing plans for the new Scott County Justice Center, but the ruling is appealable. Also, last week the state Court Facilities Standards Committee reviewed those plans in Frankfort.
The Scott County Fiscal Court on behalf of the justice center committee sought condemnation of two parcels of land owned by J.D. Hunter Properties. One of the parcels is a storefront and the other is mostly undeveloped. Hunter Properties challenged the condemnation by stating the parcels were unnecessary for the construction of the justice center, but the judge disagreed.
Hunter Properties has up to 30 days to appeal.
The original cost projection for the Justice Center was $35 million, but that will now be revised, said Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington, chairman of the justice center committee. A second Family Court judge seat was approved in the recent General Assembly, which means another courtroom must be added to the plans. The original plans called for a 65,000 sq. ft. building, but the size will likely have to be expanded to 70,000 sq. ft. for the additional court room and offices.
The state will eventually pay for the Justice Center, but the funds will be borrowed using the county’s bonding credit.
“The cost will certainly increase,” Covington said. “The additional courtroom, but the cost of everything such as lumber, has increased, so we really don’t know what the final cost will be.
“We’ve done our due diligence. The Administrative Office of Courts has approved this site. This facility will meet the needs of this community for the next 50 years. This is the best site. It was a priority to stay downtown with the Justice Center, and there really is no other location where we could make that happen.”
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.