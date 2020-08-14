The jail remains closed, public schools have pushed their opening day back and confirmed cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in double-digit numbers in Scott County.
As of Thursday afternoon, Scott County has 458 cases, but more alarming to health officials is the number of hospitalizations has risen to 12, with most coming over the past four weeks, according to the WEDCO Health District Facebook page. The age of those hospitalized ranged from 27 to 75.
On Wednesday, 23 new confirmed cases were announced for Scott County. Since the beginning of August, there have been 111 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Scott County — almost a quarter of the county’s total cases to date. Over the past 30 days, Scott County’s number of confirmed cases has soared from 163 on July 14 to its current 458 on Aug. 13.
Through contract tracing, health officials have tracked the increase to a church camp in Ohio, large gatherings that have not observed social distancing, and travels to out-of-state hot spots.
Earlier this month, a long-term health care facility reported an outbreak of COVID-19 among its residents and staff. WEDCO Health officials have worked with the facility’s management to develop protocols to manage the outbreak. Everyone who tested positive has been quarantined.
The Scott County Detention Center remains closed to intakes as it works to manage its outbreak.
Gov. Andy Beshear asked all Kentucky schools to delay in-person classes until Sept. 28 to give time to control the escalating outbreak. Scott County Schools will begin virtual classes Sept. 8 and in-person classes will begin Oct. 12, following fall break. Area private schools each plan to open this month as usual for in-person classes.
