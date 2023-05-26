Caleb Conley was a good ole country boy who loved serving others. That sentiment echoed throughout those who knew him best — those who worked with him at the Scott County Sheriff’s Office and his family.
“I have never, ever met anyone who enjoyed being a law enforcement officer more than Caleb,” said Sgt. Robert Tackett of the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.
Conley, 35, was shot and killed in the line of duty Monday during what officials have called a routine traffic stop. He was a four-year veteran with SCSO, had previously worked at the Scott County Detention Center and served eight years with the Army.
Conley and his wife, Rachel, have two children. His sister passed away several years ago, and Conley helped raise her children. His parents, William (Bill) and Jolene Conley, live in Cynthiana where Conley and his family also reside.
Funeral Services are scheduled for Thursday, June 1, in the Scott County High School gymnasium at 11 a.m. Visitation will be Wednesday, May 31 from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. at the SCHS gymnasium. Burial will follow the service in Battle Grove Cemetery in Cynthiana. A candlelight vigil was held Thursday night in Georgetown.
During his four years with the SCSO, Conley received many awards, including 2022 Deputy of the Year, an award that has been renamed the Caleb Conley Deputy of the Year Award in his honor. Other awards included the 2022 Governor’s Award for Impaired Driving, 2022 Governor’s Award for Occupant Protection and 2022 Highway Safety All Star Drive Sober Division Winner. He was a member of the Special Response Team, a joint task force with the Georgetown Police Department. In 2022, Conley made more than 60 DUI arrests.
Tackett was Conley’s supervisor for the first three years he was with SCSO.
“He made me look better than I ever was or am,” Tackett said about Conley. “I wrote many letters of commendation on his behalf, and he was regularly recognized within our department as well as the state for his efforts. I don’t recall a single time in three years he ever called in sick or told me no when I asked for help. This was all while working a 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. shift and having court hearings multiple times a week. He still managed to make everything his kids did and his wife needed a priority. He was a man of principle and integrity. I’ve known many officers but none more deserving of carrying a badge. He was he epitome of what a law enforcement officer should be.”
Similar feelings were shared by others who knew him. Commonwealth Attorney Sharon Muse-Johnson said he was the “best of the best.”
“He was a fantastic representative for the Sheriff’s Office,” Muse said. “He was truly an outstanding young man.”
Conley pushed for a job with the SCSO, and Sheriff Tony Hampton said once the decision to hire Conley was made there were never any doubts it was a smart decision.
“It didn’t take long to see we had made a phenomenal hire in Caleb Conley,” Hampton said. “He has an incredibly distinguished personnel file for a four-year employee. His enforcement of impaired driving was truly a marvel. I’ve been told by multiple attorneys that if everyone did their job like Caleb Conley, defense attorneys would never win a case.
“He sure made our agency proud. He served this community with the utmost integrity and as angry as I find myself feeling during this time, I’ even more saddened at how unfair this all is for his family and friends.”
Conley’s love for his job was never in any doubt, said retired Capt. Josh Hutchison.
“I have worked with a lot of guys over the years that I’ve wondered why they ever got into law enforcement. They just didn’t seem to enjoy it,” he said. “I never wondered that with Caleb. He was made for this job. He was an excellent deputy.”
As much as he loved his job, Conley’s devotion to his family always stood out. His Facebook page is filled with photos holding his children, or enjoying family activities. His wife posted a heartfelt message on Facebook alongside photos of his family.
“I cannot express how I feel right now with words,” she wrote. “Caleb was my hero, my best friend, the best daddy in the world, and the greatest man I’ve ever known. He was a friend to many and would literally give the shirt off his back if you needed it.
“My husband was the best. We were supposed to grow old together. I cannot accept this. If you pray, please pray for my children. They lost their hero today. We just love him so much.”
Deputy William Clogsten said he was touched by Conley’s love for his family.
“Watching the kind of amazing father he was to his children was an example of how all of us dads should be,” Clogsten said. “The love he had for them and his wife made him one of the best cops and men I’ve ever met. He was truly an example of what a man was supposed to be.”
Deputy Luke Humphries agreed.
“He was a hard working deputy you wanted in your corner when things were going bad,” he said. “He was incredibly patriotic and took his service to his country and community very seriously.
“Above all else, he was a family man who spoke of his wife and children on a daily basis. He was a true friend I will miss.”
Conley’s influence and impact on the sheriff’s office and the community will continue, Tackett said.
“In a performance evaluation I conducted on him in January 2021, I wrote, ‘Deputy Conley has impressed me as much as an deputy with two years experience I have ever seen,” Tackett said. “‘His work ethic, willingness to learn, adaptability and dependability are all noted and held in the highest regard. His activity on patrol is second to none. We are fortunate to have him.’
Again, in January 2022, during his yearly performance evaluation, I wrote, ‘Deputy Conley may be the hardest working deputy in our department. His proactive policing, specifically in DUI Enforcement, and his use of downtime are simply impeccable. He is an ascending employee we are fortunate to have.’
“Deputy Conley was awarded ‘Deputy of the Year’ in 2022, an award our office has now renamed ‘The Caleb Conley Deputy of the Year, The sentiment written about Deputy Conley for the award was ’the active presence Deputy Conley maintains in Scott County makes him a valued member of the Scott County Sheriff’s Office and community. The Deputy of the Year Award should serve as a permanent reminder of how much the Scott County Sheriff’s Office appreciates your contribution to a safe community.’
“I will leave the most important remark about Caleb for last,” Tackett said. “He was a dedicated family man, humble servant and a friend in the truest sense of the word.”