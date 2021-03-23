A First Watch restaurant will be moving into the site of the former Ruby Tuesday’s location on Tiger Way.
Ruby Tuesday’s, located at 100 Tiger Way, closed it doors in February of last year. But over the last 30 days, First Watch, a fresh breakfast chain with several locations in Lexington, moved in to complete an interior renovation, said Chief Building Inspector Jim Burgess. However, it is unknown when the restaurant plans to complete renovations and open.
“We have no idea when the expected completion is,” he said. “They moved in about 30 days ago and pulled their permit through our office.”
Because of the building’s occupancy levels, Burgess said little more is known about the renovation as it will be processed at the state level.
However, Joe Kane, director of Georgetown-Scott County Planning Commission, said the project is a “fit out.”
“They need no approvals from us to renovate for another restaurant,” he said. “They’re just renovating the restaurant for a new restaurant.”
The Texas Roadhouse, being constructed in the plaza at the intersection of Paris Pike and McClellend Circle, is also on track to complete construction, but it is still unknown when the official opening will take place.
“They’re underway,” Burgess said. “They’ve had their local permit for a couple months or maybe longer than that.”
Kane said Texas Roadhouse’s development plan was approved, but that they amended the plan slightly to include five additional parking spaces and a pick-up window or lane. He added that it did seem like the building had made visible progress since the beginning of the year and the plumbing should be done by this time. Kane estimated the project would be complete by this summer.
Two national hotel chains are also currently under construction, Kane said. A Marriott TownePlace Suites will be located on Cherry Blossom Way, and a Sleep Inn Mainstay will be located off Exit 129 near Triport Road.
Ben Krebs, GSCPC engineer, said the Marriott is “actively doing foundation” while the Sleep Inn is “finishing up inside work” and “completely out of the ground” now. It is unknown when either hotel will be officially opened for business.
The construction of a Firestone is still underway and is expected to be completed by this summer.
Additionally, a Jersey Mike’s Subs will be going into the previous location of Golden Corral at 100 Ikebana Path in Georgetown. Signage outside the established states that the business will be opening soon, but the exact date and status of construction is unknown at this time.
Kyle Woosley can be reached at kwoosley@news-graphic.com.