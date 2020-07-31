Work is continuing on the northwest and final leg of the bypass.
On Wednesday a portion of Delaplain/Cherry Blossom Way was rerouted so it would connect with the main portion of the bypass. A new traffic light was activated at the intersection of that portion of road at U.S. 25 and the main line of the bypass.
The round-about at Long Lick Pike and the bypass is also near completion. The round-about is scheduled to be completed Aug. 17, just in time for school to start.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials cannot give a specific date for completion of the bypass project, although May 28, 2021 is the date it is slated to be opened according to the original proposal.
“Do I see it taking that long — I would say not,” said Austin Shields, of the KYTC Georgetown section. “Hopefully, we’ll have the main line between KY 32 (Long Lick Pike) and U.S. 25 open sometime this year, possibly, depending upon weather and scheduling.”
