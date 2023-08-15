groundbreaking

Workers and construction equipment wait in readiness at the site of the new Scott County Sheriff’s office and County Clerk’s station on Monday, August 14.

 News-Graphic Photo By Peter Wilson

Construction started on August 14 to build the new Scott County Sheriff’s office and county clerk’s office. The building will be on Betsy Way across from Great Crossing High School. 

The project is estimated to be completed in 395 days in Fall 2024, said Scott County Judge Executive Joe Pat Covington. 

