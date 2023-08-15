Construction started on August 14 to build the new Scott County Sheriff’s office and county clerk’s office. The building will be on Betsy Way across from Great Crossing High School.
The project is estimated to be completed in 395 days in Fall 2024, said Scott County Judge Executive Joe Pat Covington.
Covington is excited for the completion of the project. “It gives us a new place for vehicle registration. It gives us a new voting location,” he said. The placement is also strategic: “It provides easy access for the public and easy access for our officers to get on the bypass.”
The new station being near several schools is also beneficial. “It is very near three schools, Great Crossing Highschool, Western Elementary, and Elkhorn Crossing, which enhances school security,” Covington said.