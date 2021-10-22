The News-Graphic has learned that all work has been stopped on construction of the new $49.8 million Waste Water Plant One.
Ground breaking for the new plant was held in April. The new plant, located behind Cardome on Elkhorn Creek, will increase the daily sewage capacity from its current 4.5 million gallons per day and increase the peak daily flow capacity — during the wet season from 13.5 million gallons to 36 million gallons per day, said Chase Azevedo, general manager for Georgetown Municipal Water & Sewer Systems (GMWSS).
“Out of an abundance of caution, we have ceased all construction until a full engineering review can be made,” said Mayor Tom Prather. GMWSS is owned by the City of Georgetown.
The work stoppage occurred earlier this week when GMWSS officials became concerned, Prather said. The mayor declined to comment further until he had more information.
Judy Construction was awarded the construction contract and GRW Engineers, Inc. provided the engineering specs for the construction. Prather called both companies “blue chip,” companies, especially in regards to construction of sewer plants.
The sewer plant is projected to be completed by March 2025, and is critical due to the community’s growth. A number of development projects have been planned or started in anticipation of the increased sewage capacity provided by the new plant.
The existing Waste Water Plant One was last upgraded in 1999, but is now struggling with significant failures including flooding issues from the adjacent Elkhorn Creek, overflow issues during the wet season when sewage flows onto the grounds, structural issues, antiquated controls and electronics and abandoned structures that are eyesores. The new plant is being built on land adjacent to the old plant.
The construction of Waste Water Plant One is just one of three major projects currently under way by GMWSS. Ground breaking for the South Sewer Project was held earlier this month and includes sewer lines up U.S. 25 to provide service to a 500-lot mobile home park on the Scott-Fayette county line. Package treatment plants now serving the mobile home parks are failing with raw sewage spilling into Cane Run Creek. The pollution into Cane Run Creek is designated as one of Kentucky’s worst environmental disasters. The South Sewer Plant will also provide additional service to areas within city limits and enable the sewer system to update in that area.
Waste Water Plant Two, near Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky (TMMK), is undergoing a re-permitting process which will increase its capacity. GMWSS and TMMK have an agreement that provides a specific amount of sewage capacity for TMMK. Recently, TMMK has agreed to reduce that amount to allow GMWSS to use it elsewhere while Waste Water Plant One is under construction.
