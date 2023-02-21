derailment

The cleanup of portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that derailed on Feb. 3 in East Palestine, Ohio. 

 Photo By Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

The train derailment carrying hazardous materials in East Palestine, Ohio, has captured the nation’s attention, including many in Scott County.

On Feb. 3, a Norfolk Southern Railway train derailed in East Palestine, a town of nearly 5,000 residents, leading to the release of dangerous chemicals through a controlled burn to prevent an explosion. It forced residents to evacuate the area.

Tags

Recommended for you