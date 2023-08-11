One of the world’s largest beverage companies has purchased Blue Run Spirits, a Georgetown-based distillery, and plans to locate a major part of its world-wide expansion at Lane’s Run Business Park.
Molson Coors Beverage Company announced Tuesday the purchase of Blue Run Spirits as the company expands beyond its well-known beer brands into the growing spirits market. Molson Coors is best known its brands of beer such as Coors, Miller Lite and Blue Moon but Blue Run Spirits will anchor its new Coors Spirits Co. branch. Molson Coors entered the whiskey space with the 2021 launch of Five Trail Blended American Whiskey (which won double gold at the 2022 San Francisco World Spirits Competition) and the 2022 introduction of Barmen 1873 Bourbon.
“Molson Coors has been on a journey to broaden beyond our beer roots and build powerful brands in growing categories, and Blue Run joining us is an exciting next step as we establish Coors Spirits Co.,” Molson Coors’ Chief Commercial Officer Michelle St. Jacques said. “Blue Run has accomplished in three years what many brands hope to do in a generation and has done it at the luxury end of the whiskey category. Importantly, we are committed to maintaining Blue Run’s well-known quality, design and innovation as we continue to grow our spirits portfolio.”
Blue Run Spirits announced plans in March to build a $50 million state-of-the-art distillery in Georgetown with construction is scheduled to start later this year. Blue Run’s founders — Mike Montgomery, Tim Sparapani, Jesse McKnight and Andy Brown — will all remain with the brand. Montgomery will take on an expanded role with Molson Coors as its vice president of Coors Spirits Co.
Bourbon Hall of Famer Jim Rutledge will continue to serve as Blue Run’s distillery consultant and liquid advisor, and recognized whiskey community rising star Shaylyn Gammon will serve as whiskey curator for Coors Spirits Co. David Coors will continue to lead Molson Coors’ full-strength spirits strategy and business development as executive chair of Coors Spirits Co.
“Since launching Blue Run, we have always strived to do things a little differently to truly embrace today’s younger, more diverse generation of whiskey drinkers,” Montgomery said. “We are humbled by how the whiskey community has embraced our vision and that Molson Coors wants to join and support us in this journey.”
Blue Run is one of the whiskey industry’s most compelling new entrants since the brand’s launch in October 2020. The company has won numerous awards, including Best Small Batch Bourbon — 11 Years Old & Older and Best Single Barrel Bourbon — 11 Years Old & Older at the 2021 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, and most recently was awarded Best High Rye Bourbon at the 2023 New Orleans Spirits Competition. It has also gained international acclaim among whiskey experts and branding aficionados who laud Blue Run’s divergence from traditional industry norms, which Forbes has called “sneakerizing the bourbon industry,” with premium whiskies that generate intense interest with each release.
Currently available in 31 states, Blue Run, with its trademark butterfly medallion on the bottle, can be found at retail and on-premise accounts in every region of the U.S and online. Blue Run has three new whiskies slated for late summer/fall release. The bourbon is a premium whiskey with prices ranging from $100 to $250 for a bottle. The butterfly medallion bottle was designed by Devon McKinney, who also designed Nike’s Air Force One sneaker, and who emulated Blue Run’s “sneaker drop” practice of releasing a limited amount of bottles creating a sense of urgency and excitement to purchase before the bottles were gone.
Although Blue Run Spirits is a young company, Montgomery said he believes the purchase by Molson Coors will give Blue Run Spirits the resources to grow.
The popularity of American whiskey, especially premium whiskey, is increasing with sales topping $5 billion last year, according to the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States.