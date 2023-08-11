coors

Coors purchased Blue Run Spirits.

 Photo from the Coors Spirits Co.

One of the world’s largest beverage companies has purchased Blue Run Spirits, a Georgetown-based distillery, and plans to locate a major part of its world-wide expansion at Lane’s Run Business Park.

Molson Coors Beverage Company announced Tuesday the purchase of Blue Run Spirits as the company expands beyond its well-known beer brands into the growing spirits market. Molson Coors is best known its brands of beer such as Coors, Miller Lite and Blue Moon but Blue Run Spirits will anchor its new Coors Spirits Co. branch. Molson Coors entered the whiskey space with the 2021 launch of Five Trail Blended American Whiskey (which won double gold at the 2022 San Francisco World Spirits Competition) and the 2022 introduction of Barmen 1873 Bourbon. 

