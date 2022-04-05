When local attorney Robert Cornett made the decision to go to Poland to help refugees from the Russian invasion into Ukraine, his family was not very receptive.
“There was considerable uneasiness amongst our family and friends when I told them what we were doing,” Cornett said. “Linda was hoping someone would go with me, so she would not have to go, but when we got there she was all in and happy she had gone.
“I’m really glad we went. It has been a wonderful experience for us, and hopefully we contributed to a common goal.”
Cornett’s wife, Linda, a retired teacher, has a soft spot for Poland after studying for six weeks in the country as graduate student, he said. They have returned several times to Poland, so when they saw how the Polish people were welcoming refugees from Ukraine, they felt a need to help. Even though there was concern among their family and friends as they were leaving, his brothers and others slipped him money to use on the trip, he said.
Robert and Linda Cornett returned to the United States Wednesday after spending almost 10 days abroad. They decided on going to Krakow, Poland, a place with which they were familiar, but almost 150 miles from the border. Cornett is considering another trip soon, but if he does he hopes to get a little closer to the border next time.
Their safety was never in doubt, but the impact of the war was clearly visible as they witnessed hundreds of people fleeing the Ukraine into Poland.
“One lady asked me, in very poor English, she said, ‘where you from’ or something like that,” Cornett said. “She said, ‘why you helping the Ukrainian people?’ I didn’t really have an answer. I said I just want to help.
“There were a lot of moments when tears were in your eyes watching what you were seeing. But it made you feel good knowing you were making it a little better.”
Most of the Ukraine refugees were women and children as the men stayed behind to fight the Russian invasion. One group had been on the road since March 5, and often they saw mothers with multiple young children cross over the border. They were “beat down,” exhausted and concerned about family members left behind as they crossed no man’s land and across the border, but once they got into Poland it seemed to lift most people’s spirits, Cornett said.
“It pleased me there were as many Americans over there as there were,” Cornett said. “An awful lot of them just said, ’screw it, I’m going,’ and they went over there. A lot of people just wanted to help. There were people from all over the world there. I don’t have a scientific study on this, but I’m pretty sure that, other than Poles, there were more Americans than any other nationality.”
Krakow is larger than Louisville, but the needs in Krakow were greater than at the border, Cornett said.
“There seemed to be a disconnect,” he said. “The stations at Krakow seem to have a greater need than the border. At the border there is a lot of stuff there. I guess people just assume the border is where the need is and that is where they send their stuff. People cross that border and they are immediately met by people trying to give them stuff, but they can’t stay there. They have to transport the stuff they’ve been given.
“There was a shelter at the train station in Krakow. I took a basket load of stuff one day and I didn’t even get inside when I got swarmed refugees. As I was getting ready to back out one of the staff guys came out to me and asked if it was possible to get bread. They apparently run out of bread to give with their soup, so I went out and got a bunch of bread for them.”
“The Red Crescent from Egypt (similar to the Red Cross in Muslim countries) was there. There was a kid from North Carolina, who looked to be about 30. I asked him how he came to be there, and he said he just wanted to help so he said, ‘I bought a plane ticket, I rented a car and I showed up here and asked where I could help and they put me to work.’ He was a carpenter by trade, so he was really valuable there.”
The couple rented an eight-passenger Toyota van to ferry refugees to Krakow. Gas was sold by the liter in Poland, but Cornett estimated gas was about $8 per gallon.
When they arrived in Poland, many of the refugees had a plan.
“They were going to Italy, Finland or Spain,” Cornett said. “They weren’t just showing up and saying, ’now what?’ One lady that was going to Berlin, I took her to the shelter. Before she could get into the shelter with her two kids to register, there was a van showing up going to Berlin. So, she got in the van with others going to Berlin. They were trying to get them away from the border as quickly as they could.
“I don’t know how long they can sustain it, but Poland is taking in a lot of people.”
The first day in Poland, Cornett said he received a blessing. Above the Krakow train station was a mall and they went into a supermarket, a lot like Kroger and bought a lot of supplies and food, he said.
“Sasha (a Ukraine guide) and Linda made fun of me, but I bought about 20 boxes of Oreos,” he said. “As we were going to a shelter, a tiny refugee boy pointed at the Oreos, so I gave him a box. He gave me the biggest smile. You just don’t get that kind of smile every day, and that was my first day. That smile alone made it all worth it.”
The trip was exhausting, but there was a special camaraderie among the volunteers and the refugees, he said.
“The world is standing shoulder-to-shoulder giving Putin the finger,” Cornett said. “That felt very good.”
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.