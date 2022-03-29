Tomorrow, Robert and Linda Cornett will return home from a memorable trip to Poland.
“We’ve been here since the 21st,” Cornett said in a text message from Poland.
Cornett, an attorney, and Linda, a retired teacher, traveled to Poland to help refugees from the Russian war on the Ukraine. As a graduate student, Linda spent six weeks in Poland and the couple have visited the country twice as tourists. They were touched by Poland’s kindness and decided to help.
“They opened their border to a million strangers because they think it’s the right thing to do,” Cornett said in an interview with the Lexington Herald-Leader. “We wanted to do more than just write a check.”
On their own they bought plane tickets, got a hotel room and rented a seven passenger van. Using money donated by family and friends, the couple visited a grocery store in Poland and stocked up on supplies such as water, fruit, shampoo, soap and even Oreos.
A small refugee boy saw the Oreos in their cart and pointed, “…you don’t get that kind of smile every day,” Cornett said. “I got my money’s worth.”
The Cornetts told the Lexington newspaper they have met many volunteers from the United States who have used their own resources to go to Poland and help any way that they can.
Linda has volunteered in a tent for women and their babies at the Ukraine-Poland border. Robert has driven refugees from the border at Medyka to Krakow, which is about 150 miles due east.
“The world is standing shoulder to shoulder in a common cause,” Cornett said. “I am proud to be here.”
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.