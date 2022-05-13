A typically routine race for coroner has become the focal race of the May 17 primary in Scott County.
The resignation of the incumbent coroner, a candidate’s withdrawal and the judge-executive’s decision to designate the eventual winner of the primary to fulfill the incumbent’s term has elevated the primary race as early voting begins.
Early in-person voting will be held through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. through 4:30 p.m. at the Scott County Public Library. On Election Day, polls will open at 6 a.m. and remain open until 6 p.m. All traditional precincts will be open. The library will be a vote center and any precinct voter may vote at that location.
It has been an active week in the coroner’s race with incumbent and five-term coroner John Goble resigning Wednesday before pleading guilty to a federal charge of conspiracy to defraud the government by taking surplus ammunition from the Kentucky State Police supply branch in Frankfort. Earlier in the week, Lana Pennington withdrew from the Republican primary after it was discovered she was registered as a Democrat.
That leaves Chad Halsey and Mark Sutton in the primary, and the winner will be named coroner for the remainder of Goble’s term which ends Dec. 31. Pennington has indicated she plans to run a write-in campaign in November.
Unlike in recent years, this partisan primary features a number of races with challengers, especially on the Republican side. The incumbents in five fiscal court magistrate districts are challenged. The Fourth and Sixth Fiscal Court Magistrate Districts have primary races in both parties setting up a run in November.
County clerk and county attorney races are also challenged.
Usually, the non-partisan race for a seat on the Georgetown City Council captures much attention during the primary because of the large number of candidates, but this year it has been overshadowed by the coroner race. There are 22 candidates vying for a council seat, and that field will be pared to 16 after the primary and finally to eight following the November general election. There will be at least two open seats on the council with long-time council members David Lusby running for Georgetown mayor and Karen Tingle-Sames seeking a seat on the Scott County Fiscal Court.
The Georgetown mayoral race is not on the primary ballot with only two candidates. They will square off in November.
Another non-partisan race will be in the 14th Judicial District for district judge.
