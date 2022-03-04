Areas along Paris Pike will soon be brighter as the Georgetown City Council approved 29 new streets lights starting at the 460/Bypass intersection going towards Paris during its regular meeting Monday.
“At night that area is pitch (black),” said council member Karen Tingle-Sames.
Mayor Tom Prather said that several council members had been pushing for the lights for some time.
“I know you are excited, it is finally happening,” the mayor said.
Two new street lights will also be located at U.S. 25 North & U.S. 32.
The other light locations include:
—Five lights at the Bypass & 460 West.
—Five lights at the Bypass & 460 East.
—Two lights at Paris Pike (460) & Scotland Drive.
—Five lights (93 new, two existing) at Paris Pike & Fat Kats.
—Four lights at Paris Pike & Falmouth.
—Three lights (two new, one existing) at Paris Pike & Elkhorn Green.
—Two lights at Paris Pike & Crumbaugh.
Prather has asked that pricing for updated fixtures be explored. Some lights will have to be basic lights on a pole due to what is currently in place.
