Motorists will soon notice significant differences in several areas as the Georgetown City County has approved the upgrade of a number of street lights around town.
“This is exciting,” Mayor Tom Prather told the council during its Aug. 8 meeting. “I know several of you have been working on this for some time, and it has finally arrived. This is an investment in our community, in appearance and safety.”
The new street lights will be placed in areas that have been identified as dark on state roads, will be stronger than nearby existing lights and will be installed on attractive metal poles, removing wooden poles installed by Kentucky Utilities, said city engineer Eddie Hightower.
The cost of the lights will vary from location to location but the estimated total cost should be around $34,400, Hightower said.
The location for the new street lights include:
—The bypass and Paris Pike west
—The bypass and Paris Pike east
—Paris Pike and Fat Kat’s restaurant
—Paris Pike and Thorndale
—Paris Pike and Elkhorn Green
—Paris Like and Crumbaugh
In addition to the new street lights, the council voted to put delineators in front of the Walmart right in/right out entrance/exit from the entrance to the traffic light at Cherry Blossom Way and Lawson Drive. The current delineators extend just past the entrance, but some motorists have gone around the delineators causing accidents and creating a dangerous situation, Prather said.
The city will be responsible for installing the initial set of delineators, but the state will take over future maintenance of the area.