The city council discussed options to bring in revenue, rejected a project for more downtown parking, and discussed possibilities for preventing stormwater issues at the Aug. 28 meeting.
During the public comment section of the meeting, a citizen with property on Broadway asked questions regarding the city’s sidewalk repair cost sharing program. The program requires the owner of property to sign a paper stating they own the sidewalk, and because Broadway is a part of U.S. 25, a state highway, there is a possibility the state owns the sidewalk, the citizen said, so she requested some clarity from the council.
The county approved street closures on October 21 for the Thrilled to Give parade fundraiser for the Amen House from 5 to 9 p.m.
Jeremiah Mitchelll, a student at Georgetown college from Orlando, Florida, spoke about college costs. Mitchell proposed that the community put a group together to help students learn about college costs and applying to college.
Stephen Price spoke about the stormwater issues and the proposal on the agenda. Among other things he urged the council to include community input in their decision making.
Several residents of the area on South Broadway and Ely Avenue that are affected by stormwater issues were in attendance for a presentation by Strand Associates presenting solutions for the flooding. A separate story on stormwater will be in Tuesday’s edition of the News-Graphic.
The Council approved street closures for the fire prevention parade on October 19 from 6 to 8 p.m.
City Engineer Eddie Hightower then introduced Mike Woolum, the representative for Strand Associates, to present a stormwater study of the issues affecting the South Broadway area. A story covering stormwater will be in Tuesday’s New-Graphic.
Revenue was a major topic of discussion, as council member Greg Hampton summarized findings from a four hour finance committee meeting held earlier in the day.
The Scott County Revenue commission presented to the committee, including. They had discussed ways to decrease delinquency on business and occupational taxes, including ensuring that any business owner appointed to a board in Georgetown would be current on taxes. They also discussed a possible restaurant tax. In 2018, the estimated economic impact from a restaurant tax would have been around 2.4 million. If such a tax were enacted, Tourism would be the revenue holder, Hampton said.
The finance committee also discussed impact fees; they initiated a request to develop a study to determine how that would impact the community, committee member Alonzo Allen said. They also discussed a fiscal agent and long-term strategy regarding debt service. The committee also discussed the joint City-County EMS station on Lexus Way, which, after being sent out for bidding, is projected to be over the initial proposed budget.
The Council then were presented with a discounted price for paving the old Center of Town property with recycled gravel and blacktop from the Interstate 75 construction.
Council members Connie Tackett, Mille Butcher-Conway, and Mark Showalter voted to approve the funding for paving, while Allen, Hampton, Willow Hambrick, Todd Stone and Sonja Wilkens Brent opposed the measure.
“To be honest, I really don’t want to spend the money, when we are up against so many other challenges,” said Allen.
The fire department was approved to accept $50,000 in grant funds for a possible fire training facility.
Public Works asked for funding to purchase a skid steer, but upon the request of Allen, director Robert Bruin stated he would look into a possible lease arrangement.
Council member Mark Showalter, in his closing council comments, asserted that a plan is necessary and needs to be communicated clearly to the public for solving some of the issues facing the city, including stormwater, fire and police needs.
The next city council meeting will be held on Monday, Sept. 11.