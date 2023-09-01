The city council discussed options to bring in revenue, rejected a project for more downtown parking, and discussed possibilities for preventing stormwater issues at the Aug. 28 meeting. 

During the public comment section of the meeting, a citizen with property on Broadway asked questions regarding the city’s sidewalk repair cost sharing program. The program requires the owner of property to sign a paper stating they own the sidewalk, and because Broadway is a part of U.S. 25, a state highway, there is a possibility the state owns the sidewalk, the citizen said, so she requested some clarity from the council. 

