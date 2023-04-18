While reviewing the mayor’s proposed 2023-24 budget, Georgetown City Council also discussed multiple ways to increase revenues through fees and tax increases.
Mayor Burney Jenkins presented his draft budget Thursday during a special called council work session. The work session was for informational purposes only and no action was taken.
The preliminary budget projects revenues of $33.9 million against anticipated expenses of $35.3 million with an expected $1.4 million deficit. City Finance Director Stacy Clark said most early budgets have a deficit, but seldom does the city have to pull from reserves to balance the budget at year end.
“Somewhere along the line we are going to have to address stormwater,” Jenkins said during the meeting.
For years, the city has discussed imposing a stormwater fee as large portions of the city flood during heavy rains. Residences and roadways, especially along southern areas of Hamilton and Broadway streets frequency experience flooding. The city’s Public Works department has five employees devoted to stormwater by cleaning out drains of brush and debris, but when there are heavy rains, areas still flood.
If a stormwater fee were implemented residences would likely pay a flat fee — possibly $4-to-$7 monthly — while industries would pay a fee based upon the amount of their plat or area, Clark said. Industries would likely receive a credit for green space but pay based upon the size of the building and parking lot. Businesses would also pay based upon the size of their structures or a flat fee.
“Even if it were passed today, it would take about a year to implement a stormwater fee,” Clark told the council.
Development impact fees were also discussed, but Jenkins warned more research was necessary. He identified a city that imposed impact fees, but had no authorization to collect them.
“Developers pay the impact fees if they want,” he said of the city. “But there is no ordinance in place to require payment. That’s really like having no impact fee at all.”
Council member Todd Stone encouraged the city to look into impact fees.
“Right now, with Waste Water Plant One at capacity, it does not matter,” Stone said about the sewer capacity limiting growth. “But when it gets completed in 2025, we might want to have something in place.”
The city’s net profits tax was a target of former mayor Tom Prather last year, but push back from area businesses killed the effort, Prather said at the time. Prather’s target were big box businesses that use tax write-offs from construction elsewhere to avoid paying taxes here.
“Keep in mind, if a business reports no profits on its taxes, there is no net profits tax,” Clark said.
Several council members requested a list of businesses that do not pay any net profits tax.
Fees for building permits is another area that should be examined, Clark said.
“We haven’t increased the fees for building permits since 2007,” she said.
Jenkins warned that any new taxes or fee increases would not be implemented in time to impact the budget he proposed.