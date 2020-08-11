Mayor Tom Prather and the city’s finance committee members, David Lusby and Connie Tackett, have outlined a five or six-step plan to address the city’s revenue problems and eventually increase wages for first responders and other employees.
The finance committee met Friday and introduced the first step — a 911 fee attached to cell phones — during the city’s council’s meeting last night (Monday).
The finance committee had been looking at a 911 fee for some time, but was slow to take such steps because of the fragile economy, Lusby said.
“We’ve been sensitive to the timing,” he said.
But growing concerns over resignations at the police and fire department have led the finance committee to push ahead even though the full economic impact of the pandemic shutdown is still unknown.
“We are still in a deficit situation,” Prather warned.
During the committee meeting, finance director Stacey Clark outlined the city’s budget outlook noting some figures would not be available until this week. The city passed a budget in June projecting a $4.4 million deficit, but the city is eligible for $2.4 million in reimbursements from the federal government through the CARES Act, Clarke said. If the city gets all $2.4 million in reimbursements, the deficit would be reduced to $2 million, a still sizable shortfall, the mayor said.
While recent projections show the city faring better than expected — mostly because Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky paid most of its permanent employees through its shutdown and the city was actually ahead of its budget going into the shutdown — it will be next year before the full brunt of the pandemic is felt, Clark said. She noted the impact the pandemic has on the city’s net profits tax — a tax on the profits of Georgetown businesses — will not be known until early 2021 and because of the scope of the pandemic shutdown, it could be severe, she said.
“This is the revenue category we are most concerned about,” she said.
The mayor warned he was sensitive to the wage issues with the first responders, but cautioned it was too early to address the issue, but not too early to begin plans to move forward.
“A lot depends upon the general economy,” Prather said. “The CARES ACT is not a cure-all. Even so, I think the most responsible thing we can do is get back to our analysis.”
Before the pandemic, the city conducted a survey comparing Georgetown to 18 peer cities. The survey found the city was near the bottom in wages for first responders, among other things. The mayor said Georgetown must improve revenues in order to address some of the deficiencies found in the survey.
“There are some very large steps and in some cases very controversial,” Prather said.
The first step is to attach a $5 or $6 monthly fee to cell phone bills that would be used for 911 services. Previously, 911 fees were attached to telephone landlines, but now that most people use cell phones, that revenue source has virtually disappeared. In the most recent budget, the city is supplementing 911 services for about $700,000 annually in addition to the costs associated with upgrading the system.
A revenue projection for both $5 and $6 monthly fees was to be presented during Monday’s meeting. How the fee would be applied was not known, nor was the timeframe for implementing such a fee.
Lusby and Tackett address to introduce the 911 fee as the first step towards balancing the city’s revenue issues.
The other steps outlined by the mayor but in no particular order include:
—A storm water utility.
“Our stormwater system is old and is a drain on our budget,” Prather said. “This will be a complicated undertaking and not something we can implement quickly.”
—Increase to the insurance premium tax.
—Increase to the city’s payroll tax rate
—A gross receipts tax that might replace the net profits tax.
“Some businesses will pay less taxes, but all businesses will pay some,” Prather said noting that some major retailers in Georgetown actually pay no net profits taxes.
Prather acknowledged an impact fee on new residential and commercial developments might need to be studied as well, although the actual benefit of those was likely not as great as some may believe.
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.