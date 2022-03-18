The Georgetown City Council has begun holding its regular meetings at the suite of buildings owned by Georgetown Municipal Water and Sewer Service at 1000 West Main St. The council will be meeting at the far end of the building from GMWSS.
“We anticipate holding our meetings, here, for the next 18-to-24 months,” said mayor Tom Prather. “We felt it was good for the public to have a place to begin attending council meetings again, and this is a place where we can stay for a while.”
This is a first step as the city begins plans to evacuate city hall for its eventual renovation. Eventually, all city offices will move from city hall to other locations, but many officers, including the mayor, will locate in a suite of offices at the 100 West Main St. location.
“We don’t anticipate having to vacate city hall until September or October, but in the meantime we have started going through 150 years of living in this building,” Prather said. “We are purging, throwing things away, determining what records we need to retain and what records can be digitized, how we can streamline things and what we need to do to get ready for the move.”
The actual construction cost to renovate city hall will be $9.1 million, but architectural and other costs will be on top of that, he said.
The building has been needing renovation for some time, Prather said. There are corners of the building that have begun crumbling, areas in which rain leaks through and the building just shows wear and tear from over a century of usage.
The city clerk will eventually move in the fall to the rock house at 629 North Broadway for the renovation. The city engineer will likely move into the public works facility, and other officers will move into the GMWSS building.
The meeting room that will hold the council meetings is a perfect location, Prather said.
“It is large enough to hold anyone who wants to attend council meetings,” he said. “We wanted to go ahead and start holding our meetings there because it is better than our council chambers, and now that we are starting to meet in person again, we wanted a place where we can stay.”
The council held its first in-person meeting in months Monday at the location and everyone noted how much room remained even though social distancing was still in place.
