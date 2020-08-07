The Georgetown City Council’s police committee met for the first time since February with Chief Michael Bosse and Assistant Chief Robert Swanigan.
Polly Singer-Eardley, the advisory committee’s chairperson, called the meeting suggesting in an email to Mayor Tom Prather the city could provide a raise to the police without a tax increase — an assertion Prather challenged.
“That’s magical thinking,” the mayor said.
While Singer-Eardley was not specific on how the raises could be done without a tax increase, she did say she felt the Toyota Incentive and the Pavilion were financial drains for the city.
The mayor told the committee a financial outlook would be presented to the council during its meeting Monday, including an end-of-year analysis. He also expected to start laying out his plan on how to address the salary shortfalls in all city departments, including the police and fire departments.
“We know the steps that need to be taken,” Prather said. “At some point it’ll be up to the council members. I’d like for the public to have some time to look it over.”
The city’s finance committee, including council members David Lusby and Connie Tackett, have discussed plans to raise revenue, but those plans were shelved once the pandemic struck.
Singer-Eardley criticized the finance committee saying they were not forthcoming with other council members regarding their plans, including a possible timeline for implementation.
“It would be very helpful if they would let us know,” she said.
Prather defended the finance committee saying the information is available and praised the committee’s efforts. He pointed to the city’s study comparing Georgetown to 18 peer cities, which found police and fire department salaries were less than most neighboring communities.
“There are a series of steps that will need to be taken to be able to address our revenue shortfalls,” Prather said, addressing Singer-Eardley. “We have conducted a study which shows our revenue is less than any of our peer cities. The council spent three months working on the budget we just passed, and we had zero communication from you until you voted ‘no’.
“We can’t have council members working in a vacuum.”
To which Singer-Eardley replied, “I’ve been at every (council) meeting. Quite often we are muted.”
Tammy Lusby Mitchell, another police committee member, told Bosse and Swanigan she favored a plan that would fix the salary problem instead of a band-aid.
“I want a series of steps that are sustainable,” she said. “I don’t want us to come up with a plan that is just a one-time fix.”
During a recent council meeting there was some discussion of a small one-time bonus or a cost-of-living raise to hold the employees over until the pandemic was over. Lusby Mitchell asked the chief how that might be received by the police officers.
“That would not go over well,” Bosse said. “As hard as our officers work, it would be a slap in their face.”
Even so, Bosse stressed despite the ongoing struggles with a shortage of manpower and wage discrepancies, the people of Georgetown can be assured the police department is still doing its job.
“We receive daily encouragement from the people of Georgetown,” Bosse said.
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.