CORRECTION: In the Friday edition of the News-Graphic, the article and headline incorrectly stated GMWSS is proposing a 58 percent rate increase, breaking it down into a 39 percent rate increase Jan. 1, 2023 and a 19 percent rate increase Jan. 1, 2024. The 2024 rate increase compounds the 2023 rate increase so the actual increase as of Jan. 1, 2024 will be 61 percent, not the 58 percent previously stated.

The News-Graphic apologizes for the error, any confusion it may have caused and is happy to set the record straight.

