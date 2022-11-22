CORRECTION: In the Friday edition of the News-Graphic, the article and headline incorrectly stated GMWSS is proposing a 58 percent rate increase, breaking it down into a 39 percent rate increase Jan. 1, 2023 and a 19 percent rate increase Jan. 1, 2024. The 2024 rate increase compounds the 2023 rate increase so the actual increase as of Jan. 1, 2024 will be 61 percent, not the 58 percent previously stated.
The News-Graphic apologizes for the error, any confusion it may have caused and is happy to set the record straight.
On at least two occasions, Georgetown mayor Tom Prather and Georgetown Municipal Water and Sewer Services General Manager Chase Azevedo warned city council members — and the public — of “substantial” and “significant” GMWSS rate increases due to a series of events, including faulty engineering plans at the construction of waste Water Plant One.
But the actual size of the new rate proposal approved unanimously last week by the GMWSS Board of Commissioners has rattled citizens and Georgetown city council members. The GMWSS proposal awaits approval by the city council because GMWSS is owned by the city. The first reading of the proposal will be Monday, Nov. 28 at the 6 p.m. city council meeting held at the GMWSS administration building at 1000 West Main St. The second reading, if necessary will be held during the first council meeting in December
On Friday, Prather and mayor-elect Burney Jenkins met to review the GMWSS proposal. The meeting reportedly lasted two hours, No matter how the council eventually votes on the proposal, Jenkins’ administration will be forced to manage the aftermath. A new council, with three new members, will take office in January.
“I know this was very difficult for the water service commissioners, but it is driven by needs and external factors that are not in their control,” said Mayor Tom Prather. Prather had issued multiple warnings that the upcoming GMWSS rate increase would be “substantial” and “significant.”
The board approved a 39 percent rate hike effective Jan.1, 2023, followed by a 19 percent rate hike effective Jan. 1, 2024 with a cost-of-living rate hike on Jan. 1 each year through 2026, or the remainder of the five-year plan. On Jan. 1, 2024, the net rate increase will be 61 percent.
Under the new proposal, the minimum cost for 2,000 gallons of combined water and sewer usage is now $25.91, but would increase to $36.01 on Jan. 1, 2023. The cost for 4,000 gallons of combined water and sewer would rise from $56.23 to $78.15; the rate for 6,000 gallons of combined water and sewer would rise from $86.55 to $120.30 on Jan.1, 2023.
The News-Graphic sent an email asking council members if they wanted to responded to the rate increase proposal. Three council members sent responses, including one council member who vowed not to approve the rate hike.
Council member and former mayor Karen Tingle-Sames will be leaving the council at the end of the year after not seeking re-election, instead losing an attempt to win a seat on the Scott County Fiscal Court.
“The last two meetings of the city council is not the time to vote on a water rate increase,” said Tingle-Sales. “It will need more than two meetings worth of discussion. It seems they are trying to get it passed before the new mayor and council take their seats. My suggestion would be to table the vote until after the new year. There could be some real solutions to help the problem. If the water company is in such dire need, maybe they should sell off some of their assets in the northern part of the county to Kentucky-American. I am sure Kentucky-American would be interested.
“My last vote as a city council member will not be to raise water rates.”
A couple of council members have scheduled meetings with Azevedo to better understand the proposal and why the need for such a large rate Increase. The GMWSS board is planning to attend the Nov. 28 meeting, as well.
Council member Willow Hambrick expressed shock at the rate proposal and agreed a deferral may be necessary.
“Upon learning of the unprecedented rate hikes proposed by the Georgetown Municipal Water and Sewer Board this past week, I was astounded and alarmed — most especially that a miscalculation in the original rate study done in 2019 has resulted in a $30 million cost that must now be dealt with,” Hambrick said in an email. “How this huge miscalculation occurred, why it did not become apparent sooner, how/when/if funds can be recouped through litigation against the subcontracting firm that made the miscalculation, and how the city can compensate for such a dramatic increase through creative, and necessary general budget cost cutting means must now commence.
“Finding our way through this may defer a decision on this rate hike into the New Year with a new mayor and new council members offering input. This will take much discussion, and in-depth answers to important questions. I am meeting with members of the Georgetown Municipal Water and Sewer Board this week to gain a fuller understanding of this difficult news.
“At our last City Council meeting when we were told to brace for “substantial” and “significant” rate increase proposals, I requested that members of the GMWSS Water Board attend our next City Council meeting. The mayor indicated they would attend. Therefore, I encourage the public to attend the City Council meeting on Monday, Nov. 28 at 6 p.m. to hear their explanations and to ask questions during the public comments portion of our meeting. We know that our city depends upon clean, well-regulated water and sewer services. We know we must meet our bond obligations to do that and that GMWSS must have a revenue source of their own to meet those obligations. But, I also know that many of our most vulnerable citizens are on fixed incomes and may not be able to afford such unexpected increases; thus, I will work hard to find a way in our general budget to provide a safety net for them. And, I will try to discover ways to make these rate increases less problematic for us all, including the Georgetown business community.”
Council member Tammy Lusby-Mitchell is also nearing the end of her term after losing in the November general election. She, too, expressed shock in her email.
“The article in the News Graphic detailing the actual numbers was the first time this information was shared with me,” stated Lusby-Mitchell. “The magnitude of this rate increase request is alarming and far reaching. I have concerns and questions that need to be answered before even considering such a move. I need to feel confident that all possible avenues have been explored. I’m looking forward to learning more at the city council meeting on November 28th.”
Last week, the GMWSS board approved the rate increase proposal following a presentation by Azevedo on a new rate study after the utility the ramifications of the engineering errors at WWTP One became clear.
The new study started earlier this year and was conducted by NewGen Strategies and Solutions following closely on the heels of a similar five-year rate study conducted in 2019. The 2019 study identified 85 capital projects, including construction of Waste Water Plant One (WWTP One) and the South Sewer Extension down U.S. 25, both of which are now under construction.
As a result of the 2019 study GMWSS implemented a series of rate increases, the first rate hikes imposed by the utility since 2007, despite Scott County ranked among the state’s fastest growing communities since 2000 or earlier.
Since the 2019 study was completed a series of events have impacted the utility, including updated federal regulations, miscalculations in the 2019 rate study, inflation, and design errors identified in the construction of WWTP One among other factors, said Chase Azevedo, GMWSS general manager. The new rate study became necessary with the issue of bonds necessary to finance the upgrade and expansion of WWTP One.
Regarding GMWSS’ bottom line, the new study found:
—Interest on GMWSS’ bonds were miscalculated, as the revenue did not meet budget expectations.
—Interest rate for the bond for WWTP One is almost double what was expected in 2019, due to federal interest increases.
—The structural design flaws increased the number of projects needed to complete WWTP One, and as a result increased the principal and interest in the 2023 bond issue.
—Inflation has effected operations and capital projects.
—As a result of the Flint, Michigan water crisis, it is anticipated significant improvements and upgrades in federal regulations will be implemented within two years. These upgrades will impact all water utilities and are related to monitoring the lead and copper concentrations found in drinking water.
The original bond for WWTP One was expected to be $58 million at an interest rate of 3.5 percent. The 2019 study inaccurately includes only 60 interest payments instead of the correct 360 payments, resulting in only $5.3 million of the total $35.9 million in total interest from the bond was included. At current interest rates. The bond interest rate is expected to be 6.17 percent. The difference in interest rates will add $35.5 million to the bond total.
The 2019 rate study assumed the bond principal for WWTP One would be $58 million. The current expectation is the bond issue is now estimated at $86.4 million, which includes $70 million for the completion of WWTP One, $3.2 million for the Desha and Water Street interceptor sewer replacement to accompany $3.4 million committed to the project through the city’s APRA funds, $800,000 for the northwest bypass waterline extension to go with $2.9 million committed from APRA funds, $7.4 million for the Payne’s Depot Water Storage Tank to go with $5 million committed by the Kentucky General Assembly, and $5 million in capital and operational contingency.
If debt reserve is included, the bond principal would increase to $96.3 million. At 6.17 percent interest, the interest cost for the bond would increase to $115 million over the 30-year life of the bond, impacting the budget by an additional $45.6 million in increased interests costs due to the increase in principal of $38.3 million.
Azevedo listed other services and operational needs that have increased including chemicals and materials up 95 percent, utilities, seven percent and sludge hauling, $52 percent. Revenue projections for sewer usage were over estimated in the 2019 study.