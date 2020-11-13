The Georgetown City Council rejected a motion 7-1 to rescind an ordinance providing health insurance benefits to council members during its regular meeting Monday.
Council member Mark Showalter presented a resolution rescinding the 1999 ordinance, and Todd Stone provided the second.
“I seconded the motion because I believe we should vote on it,” Stone said. “But I’m going to vote against it because I accept dental insurance.”
Council member Marvin Thompson said the health insurance benefits would encourage more qualified people to run for council.
Showalter is the lowest paid council member at $13,081.87 because he does not accept any health insurance benefits. Stone is next at $13,552.27 because he receives only dental insurance. All other council members receive some health insurance benefits pushing their salaries above $20,000 annually.
Health insurance costs for the council is about $78,750 annually including health dental premiums.