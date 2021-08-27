Georgetown Mayor Tom Prather has suggested future council meetings may return to Zoom if all council members cannot agree to wear masks.
During Monday’s regular council meeting, held at the Scott County Public Library to allow for social distancing, all attending council members except for Karen Tingle-Sames wore a mask. Council member Connie Tackett did not attend and was in Florida. Only three women who came with Tingle-Sames were unmasked in the audience which consisted mostly of city administration officials.
When asked by the mayor about a mask, Tingle-Sames replied, “It’s my choice. I chose not to wear one.”
Prather dropped his head and then turned back to Tingle-Sames.
“What an incredibly selfish act,” he said.
Council member Willow Hambrick, who moved across the room from her assigned seat beside Tingle-Sames at the start of the meeting, then got up and left. The mayor said he cannot require the council to wear a mask during the meeting, but he is looking into options.
The mayor and at least one member of the city administration is immunocompromised, which means they are at particular risk should they contract the virus, according to health officials.
The News-Graphic asked each council member via email for their thoughts on wearing a mask during meetings and how they felt about in-person/Zoom meetings.
Council members Mark Showalter and Todd Stone did not reply to the email. Comments of the other council members are below:
Tingle-Sames: “I believe the council does its best job when meeting in person. Using the library has given us the room that is needed for social distance. So, I think we should continue to meet in person and let people sit where they feel most comfortable, and let people have the freedom of choice or not to wear a mask.”
Later, Tingle-Sames sent a followup comment: “If you remember when we were in city hall, one council member wore a mask, sitting closer to each other and there was no problem … and now, there is a problem? The mayor made an issue out of it that did not need to be made. There are ways to work around the concerns for everyone and still stay in person.”
Hambrick: “If all Georgetown City Council Members cannot agree to mask, and to mask properly, we should resume Zoom meetings until we are no longer in such dire circumstances with the virus. To say it best and most briefly, I am most guided by: “Love thy neighbor” and “follow best (CDC) scientific data and recommendations” when deciding COVID protocols. I appreciate the Mayor’s call to mask during our meetings.
I realize that there are many voices and perspectives to consider, but safety for all right now, especially for those most vulnerable, is a top priority of mine as a city council member. I think good governance includes modeling best health practices during this time of crisis. The Governor says that Scott County is in a Red Zone and he has made “Red Zone Recommendations”, including masking in all indoor places of governance. The CDC agrees with indoor masking when it is not clear whether all are vaccinated. The Mayor, in consultation with Crystal Miller at WEDCO, has made an urgent request to mask. Our school board has voted to have all students and staff be masked. The library where our meetings are currently taking place has requested that all be masked.
My son is a physician at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital. He is intubating young children while their parents tearfully lament not masking and getting vaccinated. My husband’s pediatric office is overrun now with young people with COVID — many of whom have great difficulty coping with the virus. Our local hospital is almost full due to COVID patients, and UK Hospital is no longer taking transfer patients. This is an ever increasing health emergency.
One mitigating factor is not enough to stop this Delta variant and to keep other variants from forming. It is the combination of vaccines, social distancing, proper masking, air ventilation, and testing and tracing that will help stem this tide and see us through.
This issue is far from political for me. Too many people I know and love have suffered and died from this virus — including one person who refused vaccination, and one who died before the vaccine was available. I can’t even begin to tell you how exhausted my husband and son are as physicians, and I know all those who work in the medical field are physically and emotionally worn out from the ravages of COVID.
Life is too precious not to do all we can to protect each other. I shudder at the possibility that even though I am vaccinated, I may still carry the virus asymptomatically and cause another person to contract COVID and possibly die or have long-haul symptoms. That is why I still mask as a vaccinated person. “
Tackett: “ I think the masks should be a choice and not be ostracized whether you wear one or not. Each person’s choices should be respected.
As far as zooming our meetings, the mayor will make that call, however we have met at the library several times, been distanced apart and you could choose to wear a mask or not. It seemed to be working. I would prefer to meet in person.”
Tammy Lusby-Mitchell: “In my opinion, Mayor Prather’s request that all council members wear a mask during council meetings was a reasonable request given the current situation. I have no problem complying with his request. I prefer in-person meetings to Zoom meetings because I feel like it is important for our council meetings to be easily accessible to the public. However, every council member, and every person attending the meetings needs to feel safe.
“And if we cannot agree to safety measures, I see no other choice but to return to Zoom meetings. “
Greg Hampton: “While I do not like the use of mask in a public forum, I will honor and respect the Mayor’s request if we continue to meet in person. I will also support his decision to keep meeting in person or return to Zoom meeting. I would hope the Council can agree this is for the safety and protection of everyone.”
David Lusby: “I’m in support of the request from Mayor Prather, the plea from Crystal Miller at WEDCO as well as the appeal from fellow council members asking that we wear a mask while attending council meetings. I realize everyone has a right and a choice. For me, I will wear my mask in these meetings out of respect to others that have health issues or concerns.”
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.