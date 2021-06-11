On Monday, the Georgetown City Council will vote on what is arguably the most aggressive budget in recent history. An informal News-Graphic survey indicates the majority of council members support the budget and agree with the path Mayor Tom Prather has laid out going forward.
Even so, several council members said they still had questions that must be answered before they could support the budget.
The News-Graphic emailed each council member and asked three questions:
—Do you support the budget proposed by Mayor Prather?
—What do you think of the compromise between the mayor and finance committee regarding the hiring of additional firefighters?
—What are your thoughts on the raises and salary increases included in the budget?
Each council member responded to the newspaper’s queries.
The 2021-22 city budget includes salary expense increase of as much as $2.1 million. Included are salary increases for police and firefighters, as well as hiring five police officers, a training battalion leader for the fire department and two new hires for public works. The budget also raises the minimum pay for city employees to $15 per hour or giving a 3 percent cost-of-living raise to those employees not affected by the hourly rate increase. The minimum hourly pay for CDL truck drivers increases to $18.
The budget includes increases for several administrative positions including the city attorney’s salary from $67,234 to $90,000; finance director from $84,510 to $100,000; fire chief from $84,092 to $95,011; police chief from $88,686 to $96,286; public works director from $78,836 to $81,201; city engineer from $82,077 to $87,500; human resources directory from $91,658 to $95,000 and city manager/administrator from $119,000 to $122,570.
The council approved an increase on insurance premiums that goes into effect July 1, 2021, which is expected to generate about $2 million in additional revenue. Last year, the council imposed a 911 fee to pay for emergency dispatch services, which frees general fund revenue. Prather says those increases will pay for the raises and other expenses included in this budget, but additional revenue adjustments will be necessary in the years ahead if plans to continue to hire additional first responders as laid out in his five-year plan.
“Unfortunately, at this time, I am not prepared to comment on the mayor’s proposed budget,” said council member Greg Hampton. “I still have questions that need to be addressed.
Karen Tingle-Sames said she, too, had questions and concerns.
“I will save most of my responses for the meeting,” Tingle-Sames wrote. “As you know, I have some issues with how the budget was balanced as well as giving raises to the administrative staff.
“When we raised taxes we told the public we were doing that to pay the first responders and the sanitation in an effort to make the town safer, not increase the pay at city hall. This is one of the reasons the public has a hard time trusting their government, because we tell the public one thing and do another. At this point in time I am not sure how I will be voting on the budget.”
Mark Showalter offered this overview of the budget: “During the past couple of years, I have asked questions, I have listened and I have learned valuable information concerning challenging short term and long term items concerning ongoing needs of Georgetown city government.
“I firmly believe that we have a responsibility to provide and maintain high quality service levels to all citizens within Georgetown city limits. This includes properly staffing the following departments: police department, fire department, public works/sanitation/recycling department and city hall support staff, that remain responsive to a continued growing city population. In addition, we have to continue to focus our resources on a growing list of infrastructure needs. Lastly, we have to continue to invest in our city employees, to make sure that we attract and retain, while requiring the highest levels of personal and professional conduct.
“After much discussion throughout 2020, a decision was made to begin implementing steps to begin to address both short term and long term items. I compare it to a puzzle, one that has multiple pieces. The pieces of the puzzle include the following topics/items: addressing city employee compensation, addressing staffing levels in police and fire departments, discussion of adding a new fire station to address a continued growing population, discussion of city-wide recycling program, discussion on possible privatization of city garbage pick-up, discussion on how best to address a growing concern with increased stormwater issues throughout many areas within Georgetown city limits, need for better street lighting and sidewalk visibility throughout our city limits, need for major repair work to Georgetown City Hall and countless other items.
“I can assure you that we are diligently working on all of the above items, each item is a piece to a puzzle. We are not going to let up, we are making progress one step, or one piece of a puzzle, at a time.
“Just this past week (June 4, 2021) 11 new firefighters graduated from the academy. These 11 individuals are now official new members of the Georgetown Fire Department.
“We have been adding police officers as well. In just one week, we will be voting on a city budget that will take effect on July 1, to add five additional police officers to our Georgetown Police Department.”
Other council members answered each question individually. Below are their responses:
Do you support the budget proposed by Mayor Prather?
Willow Hambrick: When first seeing the scope of the budget, I had questions about how the city determines proposed raises, and whether each budget request is the best use of taxpayer dollars. I then analyzed the data supporting departmental and city needs and how priorities are decided - all with an eye to fairness and good stewardship of city funds. I sought answers from the finance committee, from the mayor, from Andrew Hartley (the chief administrative officer), from Stacey Clark (the finance director), and from some department heads. I also sought advice from and listened to the perspective of many constituents and fellow council members. On the whole, I feel Mayor Prather’s budget is fiscally sound, and balanced, and that careful deliberation and analysis undergirds his budget proposal. I especially considered the data comparing many of our city salaries to those of peer cities, and I believe that we have a unique opportunity to raise the salaries of our first responders and our city employees up to levels that are overdue and well deserved.
David Lusby: The mayor’s proposed budget is a very good budget specifically addressing many of the significant issues identified in our needs analysis while taking care of the basics of local government.
Tammy Lusby-Mitchell: I am in support of the budget proposed by the mayor. It is bold and comprehensive and addresses the needs we’ve identified in our community without having to dip into our reserves.
Todd Stone: I like the mayor’s budget because is takes care of the needed areas within the city. It covers the promised raises and personnel in several departments.
Connie Tackett: The mayor and his staff did a great job putting this budget together to present to the finance committee.
What do you think of the compromise between the mayor and finance committee regarding the hiring of additional firefighters?
Willow Hambrick: I agree with the compromise between the mayor and the finance committee. I am on the fire committee and I have been in conversation with Chief Colson and others in the fire department. We have given the needed, promised raises, and the addition of the training Officer this year was key; and, I was made aware that a more gradual hiring process would allow the city council to ascertain and readjust needs over the next six to eight months as well as give the fire department time to get necessary training done with their new firefighters in a more efficient and timely fashion. The need for the extra officers will become an even greater necessity when another fire station is built. I know it is the council’s intention to continue to hire the necessary fire personnel to keep our city safe, and to continue to pay salaries that will keep quality firefighters in Georgetown.
David Lusby: I appreciate the willingness of the mayor to compromise and this quality illustrates the respect and cooperation between the mayor and the finance committee. Compromise is an essential part of life, work, relationships and a blessing to have in any form of government. The beneficiary is the community when their elected representatives can work together this way.
Tammy Lusby-Mitchell: I think the mayor and the finance committee have the same long-term goal in addressing pay and staffing for our first responders. I think the compromise is a good one, and that it is all a matter of timing and making sure the recurring revenue is in place to sustain the raises and additional personnel.
Todd Stone: I am okay with the compromise only because Chief Colson said that it works good with them. Once the hiring process is finished, I am good with approving the hiring of the new firefighters.
Connie Tackett: The compromise to this budget was to pay for the much needed raises and five police officers with recurring revenue. As part of the finance committee we believed we were being fiscally responsible. Removing the four firefighters and adding the battalion chief/training officer gave us the opportunity to balance this budget without taking any money from our fund balance. This is the first time since I have been on council that we have been able to do this.
What are your thoughts on the raises and salary increases included in the budget?
Willow Hambrick: As I have looked back at past budgets, there have been many years where salaries have not even kept pace with the cost of living. Georgetown is a growing, thriving place — with many needs, and we must keep the best professionals to carry out city business in efficient, cost effective, intelligent, and fair ways. As the mayor and the finance committee have emphasized — this is a unique time when the city has the money to offer raises that get our city salaries up to those of our peer cities. We need the best minds and those with proven work ethics and wisdom to make decisions for our city day-to-day. I am proud that this year we are able to offer these well-deserved salary raises and yet meet other important needs of the city and still keep a balanced budget. I would anticipate that in our next few budgets that simple cost of living wages will be the reality once again. I encourage the citizens of Georgetown to offer their own insights and perspectives to the city council as we move towards a final vote on the budget.
David Lusby: The proposed salary increases are significant but much needed to retain and maintain a well-qualified and professional workforce. Assuming the increases pass the City of Georgetown will be more equipped to compete with other local governments as well as the private sector which have outpaced the City of Georgetown considerably when it comes to compensation.
Tammy Lusby-Mitchell: This budget is unique and the raises and salary increases are unusual in scope. I had several questions surrounding these issues and talked through my questions with the mayor, the finance committee, and the finance director. I am convinced, based on those conversations as well as my own business experience, that the increases are justified and will allow us to hire and maintain the best and the brightest public employees. I expect raises and increases of this magnitude to be a one-time event and am proud that we have measures in place to maintain them.
Todd Stone: I have heard positive and negative on the raises. I think that the mayor and the council are finally working on getting the city employees the money that they deserve. As a former city employee, for years and years the city employees were not taken care of the way they should have been. Now we are playing catch up. It has finally taken place. After the budget presentation, I feel good about this budget process and that the city is taking positive steps.
Connie Tackett: We all worked hard on this budget to present to council and one to be proud of. All our city employees deserved the raises that have been given. We are blessed to have employees that really care about their community.
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.