For the past week or so, Georgetown Mayor Burney Jenkins has been meeting individually with council members discussing areas to generate more revenue for the city.
On Aug. 9 at 4 p.m. at the Scott County Courthouse in the fiscal court meeting room, Jenkins and the council will gather for a workshop meeting on revenue options. No official action will be taken.
“My goal is to allow the opportunity for the council to assess and discuss our current revenue streams,” Jenkins said. “We want to continue pursuing ways to generate revenue to meet the needs of our budget — this has been a challenge for many years.
“By facilitating an in-depth discussion among city council members, we can form a plan that produces adequate revenue to provide every day services and address short-term capital needs. I am a strong believer in working together as a team, and our job as local government is to provide the best services to the citizens of Georgetown.”
Revenue shortfalls were a frequent topic among council members during discussions earlier this year on the city’s 2023-24 budget. The eventual $33.9 million budget included a projected deficit of $1.3 million, but Finance Director Stacey Clark said she tends to be conservative with revenues and aggressive with expenses.
“In the 10 years I have been here, we have projected a deficit most years, but only twice did we have to pull from reserves,” she said. One of those times the council voted to pay for some one-time capital expenses instead of financing those expenses, she said.
The city has a reserve fund of $23 to $27 million, although the $11.9 million renovation of Georgetown’s historic city hall may eventually reduce that total.
The city hall renovation and a proposal to build a fire station on Lexus Way near Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky adjacent to an Emergency Medical Services building planned by the Scott County Fiscal Court drew concerns from various council members during budget discussions. The deterioration of city hall forced the council to elect to proceed with that renovation which had been delayed several times over the past few years because of the pandemic and financial concerns. The proposed fire station was delayed.
Georgetown’s 2023-24 budget included across-the-board pay raises for city employees, including a 6.5 percent cost-of-living adjustment, increasing salary expenses by $1.06 million. The budget also included several new positions including a general computer specialist and three new fire department employees. Budgeting for additional police department employees was deferred until GPD is fully staffed.
A stormwater fee has been frequently discussed over several years and was a goal of former mayor Tom Prather. Areas of the city flood during heavy rains, and engineers have said the city must eventually address the problems. The city has completed several projects to address the flooding, but most are short-term or have a limited impact. In the 2023-24 budget, Georgetown has budgeted $462,177 towards storm water expenses.
Development impact fees are often discussed, although the legality of such fees and its implementation seems to be unknown. Several neighboring cities have impact fees, but there is no mechanism to collect those fees, the mayor said during one of those discussions.
“Developers pay the impact fees if they want,” Jenkins told the council during an April meeting about a nearby city’s efforts to collect development impact fees. “But there is no ordinance in place to require payment. That’s really like having no impact fee at all.”
At the time council member Todd Stone warned now was the time to discuss and possibly implement impact fees.
“Right now, with Waste Water Plant One at capacity, it does not matter,” Stone said about sewer capacity limiting growth. “But when it gets completed in 2025, we might want to have something in place.”
Former mayor Prather attempted to target the city’s net profits tax. He wanted to create a revenue tax instead, but push back from area businesses killed the effort, the former mayor said. Prather focused on big box businesses that use tax write-offs from construction elsewhere to avoid paying taxes here.
Fees for building permits is an area Clark suggested the council examine.
“We haven’t increased the fees for building permits since 2007,” she said.
Over the past few years the council has imposed multiple tax and fee hikes including increases on insurance premiums and a 911 fee. Those increases are likely to boost the city’s revenues beyond what is budgeted, as well as growth in the community and economy, will likely impact revenues, Clark said. The bulk of the city’s revenue comes from a one percent payroll tax. City residents also pay another one percent payroll tax to Scott County Fiscal Court.
During the budget discussions council member Connie Tackett cautioned the council to be careful about any additional tax increases.
“You can only tax people so much,” she said. Even so, Tackett has often mentioned the city’s storm water issues and has said that is an area that needs to be addressed soon.
Council member Mark Showalter said he was unsure of the goal of the Aug. 9 workshop, but said he had not had his individual meeting with the mayor yet.
“As I am not exactly sure what Mayor Jenkins, or any council member(s) are going to propose, I will withhold comment at the present time,” he stated in an email. “It is my hope that any potential discussion on revenue, will also include discussion on priorities for our city as we move forward. My commitment has been and remains to listen before I talk, then make decisions based upon facts.
“In addition to any discussion on revenues and present and future priorities, I would like to know of any and all cost reduction policies that have been implemented during 2023.”