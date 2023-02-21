The Georgetown City Council held its first reading on the proposed rate hike for Georgetown Municipal Water and Sewer Service (GMWSS) at its Feb. 13 meeting with a second reading and vote set for its Feb. 27 meeting. If the council approves, the rate increase will go into effect March 1 and will be reflected in bills received in April.

Mayor Burney Jenkins announced Tuesday, Feb. 14, he had received notice the state auditor would not be conducting a special examination of GMWSS because no evidence of fraud had been revealed. Last December, the previous council had requested a special examination of GMWSS due to the high rate increase request and errors made by vendors which were partially blamed for the price increase.

