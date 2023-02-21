The Georgetown City Council held its first reading on the proposed rate hike for Georgetown Municipal Water and Sewer Service (GMWSS) at its Feb. 13 meeting with a second reading and vote set for its Feb. 27 meeting. If the council approves, the rate increase will go into effect March 1 and will be reflected in bills received in April.
Mayor Burney Jenkins announced Tuesday, Feb. 14, he had received notice the state auditor would not be conducting a special examination of GMWSS because no evidence of fraud had been revealed. Last December, the previous council had requested a special examination of GMWSS due to the high rate increase request and errors made by vendors which were partially blamed for the price increase.
The GMWSS proposal includes 17 percent rate increase for three consecutive years followed by three years of six percent rate increases. GMWSS officials have maintained the rate increases are necessary to pay for the construction of Waste Water Treatment Plant One — the city’s largest capital project ever at $60 million plus — and other necessary capital projects.
Council members Willow Hambrick and Todd Stone were appointed by the mayor to the city’s Police Committee and met in late January. The committee discussed the city’s pay discrepancy for police officers with Fayette County, which is $10,000-to-$18,000, Hambrick said.
The committee also discussed purchasing body cameras for officers at an annual cost of $145,000, she said.
Council members Mark Showalter and Sonja Brent Wilkins were appointed by the mayor to the city’s Fire Committee, which met in early February. The committee discussed creating a temporary stipend for three positions through June 30 and hiring a part-time maintenance position to work among three fore stations, Showalter said.
The committee discussed building a fourth fire station on Lexus Way, adjacent to the planned Scott County’s planned EMS building, Showalter said. Discussions are in the “early stages,” he said.
The Georgetown Fire Department currently has five vacancies due, Showalter said.
In other business, the council:
—Approved the mayor’s appointment of Laranda Smith to the Building Inspections Appeals Board. This term shall qualify as Smith’s first term and shall expire on December 31, 2026.
—Approved the mayor’s appointment of Matthew Marshall to the Building Inspection Appeals Board. This term shall qualify as Marshall’s first term and shall expire on December 31, 2026.
—Approved the mayor’s appointment of Vincent Morris to the Georgetown-Scott County Code Enforcement Board. This term shall expire on December 31, 2025.
—Approved the mayor’s appointment of Alan Hawse to the Georgetown-Scott County Airport Board. The term shall expire on December 31, 2026. This is a joint appointment with the Scott County Fiscal Court.
—Approved the mayor’s appointment of Harold Dean Jessie to the Georgetown- Scott County Planning Commission. This term shall qualify as Jessie’s first term and shall expire on December 31, 2026.
—Approved the mayor’s re-appointment of Michael Crisp to the Georgetown Board of Adjustment. This term shall qualify as Crisps’s first full term (previously filled an unexpired term) and shall expire on December 31, 2026.