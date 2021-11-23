Longtime city council member David Lusby has announced he will run for mayor of Georgetown.
Lusby’s decision came about a week after incumbent mayor Tom Prather announced he would not seek re-election.
Lusby has served on the city council for 29 years, and is the longest serving member on the council.
“As a life-long resident of Georgetown and Scott County, it has been an honor to serve the people of Georgetown these past 29 years as we transformed into one of the best small cities in Kentucky,” Lusby said. “As mayor, I will use my experience as a council member, small business owner and time in the financial services industry to build on the legacy of those who came before me by bringing people together in support of a common vision that reflects our values and moves our community forward.”
The number of candidates seeking the eight positions on the Georgetown City Council swelled to six with incumbent Connie Tackett and newcomer James Toney Chaney Jr. filing this week. Of the six candidates who have qualified for the city council, three are incumbents — Tackett, Greg Hampton and Tammy Lusby Mitchell — and three are newcomers — Chaney, Jeremey Emerson and Nathaniel Price.
Both the Georgetown mayoral and city council races are non-partisan. If more than 16 candidates file for council there will be a May primary, otherwise the races will be decided in November. Candidacy filing will continue until January 2022.
Below are the candidates who have filed for office with the Scott County Clerk’s Office:
Scott County judge-executive: Republican, Joe Pat Covington.
County attorney: Republican, Cameron Robert Culbertson.
County clerk: Republican, Rebecca M. Johnson
Sheriff: Republican, Tony Hampton
Coroner:
—Republican, Mark Sutton
—Republican, Chad William Halsey
Scott County Fiscal Court Magistrates:
—Second District, Republican, James Alvin Lyons
—Third District, Republican, Chad Wallace.
—Fourth District, Republican, Kelly Corman.
—Fourth District, Republican, Kane Johnson
—Fifth District, Republican, Dwayne Ellison
—Sixth District, Republican, Ryan PrattConstable, First District, Republican, Ian Beattie
Georgetown City Council, non-partisan:
—Jeremy Emerson
—Greg Hampton
—Tammy Lusby Mitchell
—Nathaniel Price
Mayor, Georgetown: David Lusby
Mayor, City of Stamping Ground: Keith Todd Murphy.
Below are local candidates who have filed with the Kentucky Secretary of State.:
—14th Circuit Court, Division One: Jeremey Maddox
—14th Circuit Court, Division Two:Rob Johnson
—14th District Court, First Division: Bolton Bevins
—14th District Court, First Division, Rawl Douglas Kazee
—State Representative, 78th District: Mark Hart
There will not be a primary for the mayoral race in Stamping Ground.
The News-Graphic will periodically publish candidates who have qualified for office until the final filing date.
