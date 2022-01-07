Counterfeit drugs are on the rise around the country.
Multiple sources report that over $200B in counterfeit drugs go on the market annually.
Federal and state laws within the United States create a “closed” drug distribution system to help ensure that the domestic drug supply is safe, wrote the FDA on their website.
“Illicit, counterfeit medicine is fake medication and may be harmful to your health,” reads the FDA website. “One way U.S. consumers could be exposed to potential counterfeit drugs is through illegal online sales.”
In 2021 alone, the DEA reported 9.5 million counterfeit pills were seized. That report was released in September.
“Fake prescription pills are widely accessible and often sold on social media and e-commerce platforms – making them available to anyone with a smartphone, including minors,” DEA said in a press release.
The graphic provided by the DEA highlights common emoji references for drugs.
