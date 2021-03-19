Editor’s Note: Former Scott County Extension Agent Mark Reese reached out this week and asked if he could share a column, he now writes regularly for the newspaper in Estill County.
The mighty path of water has receded leaving in its wake an unprecedented rubble of destruction. The lives of many have been disrupted for now and the foreseeable future. Moving forward the futures of individuals and communities lie in a state of confusion.
Much thanks must be given to the individuals, churches, organizations and governmental bodies that have stepped forward to assist in a so many ways. This assistance is ongoing and will continue in the days ahead. Much has been said about the damage to homes and businesses but the damage extends to the countryside and here the needs have been just as great.
For those that depend on the farm and the surrounding countryside for a living or a part of their economic needs much has been lost here as well. Fences have been torn out, barns have been destroyed, farm equipment that costs more than any automobile have been submerged, and livestock have vanished in the flood waters. And the list could go on.
It is hard to know the damage done to pastures and hay fields. The fact remains that existing livestock will need to be fed for quite some time. Thanks, then, goes out to all farmers and farm supply outlets that have helped to fill these needs.
Outpourings of help for farmers from farmers has been a blessing indeed. It has been especially gratifying to me to have had a hand in this assistance especially that brought to the community from friends in Scott County where I retired from as the County Extension Agent for Agriculture. Folks from the community have sent disaster supplies, food and water, clothing, a substantial amount of money, and more importantly loads of hay that local livestock need to exist.
When I retired from the Scott County community before my move here it was a surprise and an honor for the reception and retirement gift that I received, something which I will always remember. Yet the assistance provided by folks in this community to folks in our community now provides me with the greatest blessing of all—the gift of seeing a giving passed on to others.
While as an agent in Scott County farmers there endured two of the most brutal droughts in history. To aid in their woes the Extension Service organized hay supplies brought in one year from the western states of Washington and Oregon by train. The next drought brought coordinated orders from Wisconsin and Michigan by tractor trailers. With vagaries of weather that farmers have to deal with it is never a given that the weather will cooperate.
Thus the outpouring of support from the Scott County community to the farmers and residents of Estill County. And they have pledged additional support as needed for even home renovations and repairs. This spirit is one that restores faith in the humanity of man. It is “Pay It Forward” at its best.
Looking around the countryside it is easy to think that all is right with the world when in reality it is not. It gives all residents hope when they realize that others are there to help.
Delivering a load of hay this past weekend produced a beautiful sight of the sun setting behind the cusp of the mountains. Some green was beginning to show in drier pastures. Daffodils were in bloom, trees were ripe with the blush of buds, and the first yellow forsythia blooms appeared on the scene. As night approached peepers were awake with their chorus and if you inhaled deeply that first smell of spring earth ready for a season anew was in the air.
So life on the farm moves on just as life for everyone must keep a forward motion. It is comforting to know that just as nature moves on that there are others out there willing to pay it forward to make it happen in the lives of others. A load of hay is but one way to make it happen.
From Mark Reese: To my friends in the Scott County community words cannot truly express my appreciation for the support given to farmers and others in the Estill County area. Several loads of hay have been donated with the coordination of the Smith family. Many have reached out with donations of money and needed items. The acts of kindness have meant much to me and the farmers here as I have in a small way tried to assist them. It is the greatest gift that anyone could receive.