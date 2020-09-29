Scott County employees will receive a raise starting with their first October paycheck.
In what was a fairly routine fiscal court meeting, the magistrates discussed and eventually decided upon a 3 percent pay raise for all employees with an option to accept a $1,040 pay increase for lower paid employees.
Only Magistrate Chad Wallace opposed the pay increase, saying he was concerned about the capital expenses the county put on hold due to the pandemic.
“I can’t support a 3 percent increase,” Wallace said. “I’m supporting a 2 percent. We have a lot of needs besides salaries.”
He mentioned the purchase of vehicles and building repairs and maintenance that were delayed due to the pandemic.
“Those expenses aren’t going away,” he said.
Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington acknowledged the capital needs, but said he felt the raises were necessary to keep the county competitive.
“Our staff is our most important asset,” Covington said. “This keeps us moving in the right direction. We have quality individuals and we need to keep them. We’ll assess our revenues in the spring, and maybe then we can address our capital needs.”
Magistrate Bill Burke agreed.
“I think we have worked awful hard to build this county up to be a place where people want to go to work, not have to go to work, “ Burke said. “We need to do the right think.”
The pay increase will cost the county about $448,547 in annual expenses, including benefits, said Jeff Mudrack county human resources director. Through the remainder of the fiscal year, which ends June 30, the pay increases will cost the county about $336,411, he said.
“I’m grateful we are able to do this,” Covington said. “We always want to be competitive with our salaries, but there is no guarantee we’ll be able to do this every year.”
