The Scott County Fiscal Court recently approved a new hire in the county attorney’s office after a request was made by Rand Marshall, the current county attorney, who is expected to retire Aug. 1.
Marshall asked the court to approve a request to hire Ashley Morgan effective Aug. 1. The hiring fills a position left open by Cameron Culbertson, who is likely to be promoted to county attorney after Marshall’s retirement.
Culbertson captured the GOP primary with 2,571 votes, or 53.76 percent, of the ballots cast to defeat Samuel Porter for county attorney. Culbertson has served as the assistant county attorney for 15 years prior to his campaign, which leads him to the November General Election unopposed.
“I’m retiring and I’m anticipating Cam will be appointed. Cam’s promotion will leave a spot, so we’re asking the court to hire Ashley,” Marshall said. “She grew up here. She’s worked at the Fayette County Attorney Office, and she works at the Jessamine County Attorney’s Office now. She’s filled in for us on a couple of special projects and did a great job. We think she’s a great candidate.”
Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington said Marshall submitted a letter noting the date of his retirement after three decades of serving Scott County.
“We’re going to have to celebrate and recognize Rand closer to that date, but I’m excited for Rand and appreciate [his] 31 years of service. That’s a lot of dockets, a lot of hearings, a lot of motions and all those legal terms,” Covington said. “It is my intent that we appoint Cam Culberston as county attorney effective August 1.”
Covington said because of his intent to appoint Culbertson as the new county attorney, he suggested the fiscal court proceed with Marshall’s recommendation. The court then approved the motion to hire Morgan, with the hire going into effect August 1 when Marshall retires.