Scott County was awarded a $3.1 million grant from the Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications Administration for its broadband project, Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington announced Friday.
Covington and the Scott County Fiscal Court will hold a press conference Monday to share details of the grant and the countywide broadband project at 10:30 a.m. at the courthouse. The News-Graphic plans to stream the press conference via Facebook Live on the newspaper’s Facebook page. A recording of the press conference will be made available on the newspaper’s YouTube channel after the conclusion of the press conference.
US Sen. Mitch McConnell supported Scott County’s grant application by contacting the NTA on the county’s behalf. US Rep. Andy Barr voted in support of the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021, which appropriated federal funding for the program. Scott County’s grant was the only one awarded in Kentucky.
The funds will be used to finance the county’s portion of a project that will extend broadband coverage through the county, including some 5,351 unserved households. Officials estimate the project will cover about 406 miles throughout the rural areas of the county.
Covington has pushed this project since taking office. Originally, he said he was so committed to the project the county would finance the project through the county’s general fund. When funds were available to the county through the American Rescue Act, the fiscal court tentatively designated part of those funds for the project.
“When we heard about this grant, we said, ‘why not?’” Covington said. “This is a great day for Scott County. These funds will finance our portion of the project, and free up the American Rescue Act funds for something else.”
The county is working with Spectrum/Charter Communications on the project. Much of the work to date, apparently has been spent on planning, designating pole locations and mapping. Officials have said they expect by the end of the first quarter of this year to be able start providing broadband to some areas, although Spectrum has not identified specific areas.