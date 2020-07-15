Scott County and the cities of Georgetown and Sadieville were each among 18 central Kentucky governments that applied and received reimbursements from the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES) for local governments with expenses related to COVID-19.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear made the announcement Tuesday and said some $16.56 million was disbursed to these 18 governments. Fourteen other governments have received preliminary approval, meaning these governments will receive aid once all he paperwork is completed.
COVID-19 expenses from March through Dec. 31 are eligible, according to city and county officials. The reimbursements are based upon population and capped. Based on the federal government’s formula Georgetown can receive up to $2.4 million while Scott County could receive up to $1.9 million.
Both Scott County and Georgetown officials indicated they will be filing multiple times in order to claim as much reimbursement as each government is allocated.
“Initially, we thought the only relief offered by the CARES Act was to reimburse for any costs related directly to the coronavirus,” said Georgetown Mayor Tom Prather. “But we have since learned there will be reimbursements for salaries for first responders. That’s a big help.”
Both Scott County and Georgetown filed their initial claims in mid-June.
The Scott County Fiscal Court received $971,610 in reimbursements for PPE costs and payroll for first responders, said the Kentucky Department for Local Government (DLG).
“On behalf of the Scott County Fiscal Court, I would like to express my appreciation to the Kentucky Department of Local Government for help and guidance provided during these uncertain times,” said Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington. “The assistance has aided Scott County’s ability to have additional financial security while ensuring the health and safety of our first responders and community.”
Georgetown received $83,333 for PPE and sanitizing supplies.
Sadieville received $4,590 for the payroll of first responders.
Other area governments receiving area include Harrison County which received $207,896 for PPE and payroll for the sheriff’s department.
Bourbon County has received preliminary approval for $304,696 for signage supplies, PPE, disinfectants, senior food backpacks, teleworking equipment and payroll for first responders.
Since the CARES Act applications were released in May, DLG has received some 140 applications from city and county governments that are pending approval until all paperwork is completed. In addition some $32 million has already been disbursed to 67 applicants.
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com