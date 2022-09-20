It started in earnest shortly after Independence Day, and now every county clerk in Kentucky — including Scott County — has been inundated with open record requests for election records, as the November election date nears.
Even though 61.3 percent of Scott County voted for Donald Trump in 2020 and Trump carried Kentucky, the majority, if not all, of the open record requests seem to be from the former president’s supporters. At first, the Scott County Clerk’s Office received requests from out-of-state, and those were denied because Kentucky’s open records laws do not require responding to such requests, said County Clerk Rebecca Johnson.
“But then we started receiving pretty much the same requests signed off by residents of our county,” Johnson said. “Some of the original (out-of-state) requests were re-submitted by local residents. Some of the requests were seeking information that was not relevant to how we conduct elections in Kentucky.
“Some of the requests were for equipment we do not use in Kentucky.”
The clerk’s office received its first such request on July 6 and is answering the open records requests as much as they can.
“If we have the information, we’ll provide it,” Johnson said. “We want our voters to have confidence in our elections and their vote counted. But when they ask for information that is irrelevant to Kentucky, it creates a burden and is time consuming to deal with.”
One issue is federal election laws require that ballots and other election materials must be kept for only 22 months, and the deadline for maintaining 2020 election materials is drawing near.
The open records requests appear to be nationwide. The Colorado Clerks Association told The Washington Post the requests are a “denial-of-service attack,” a term used to describe computer hackers who are attempting to max-out a system and cause it to crash.
Mike Lindell, who owns a national pillow company and is a staunch Trump supporter, put out a call for Trump supporters to make such open record requests.
State Sen. Adrienne Southworth, R-Lawrenceburg, sent emails to all 120 Kentucky county clerks, including Scott County, requesting precinct names, codes, sample ballots, recapitulation sheets for each voting machine, the machine’s total votes, voting center plan documents, spreadsheets showing every voter that voted, including supplemental and provisional voter sign-ins, and an explanation of every duplication or absence. The request is for both the 2020 primary and election information. Southworth is a well-known election denier and has been open about her belief the 2020 election was stolen.
Southworth told The Mountain Eagle newspaper that she made the requests for legislative purposes and that she was focused on previous election bills she introduced that did not pass.
“This particular request was inspired by a constituent asking for specific data in a certain county I had not looked at yet,” Southworth said in an email to The Mountain Eagle. “I then decided if I do both my whole districts, both old and new after redistricting, what about all the other districts who have legislators with the same questions. So, I decided to go for it on all 120 counties.”
Many of the requests threaten litigation, even though Scott County reported no unusual issues with either the 2020 primary or election.
Of course, every citizen has a right to file an open records request, but Johnson said requests should be for relevant information.
“We have guidelines on how and what open requests we can answer and retention of election materials,” she said. “But many of these requests appear to be generated out-of-state, and are targeted towards equipment and procedures we do not have.
“Many of these requests are not relevant to Scott County or Kentucky.”