covid
Chart Courtesy of Kentucky Health News

Scott County has Kentucky’s third lowest COVID death rate, according to a study by Kentucky Health News.

Jefferson and Fayette counties, the state’s most populous counties, led Kentucky with death rates of 2.03 per 1,000 and 2.07 per 1,000 population. Scott and Woodford counties were right behind with 2.09 per 1,000 population each. Other counties with low COVID death rates include Campbell (2.15), Clark (2.21), Oldham (2.34), Meade (2.34), Boone (2.47) and Calloway (2.59).

Tags

Recommended for you