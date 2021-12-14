Three deaths, spiking cases of COVID and increasing hospitalizations in December for Scott County have health officials concerned.
“Everybody is tired of COVID,” said Dr. Crystal Miller, WEDCO public health director. “I get it, but we have to continue to take precautions. Our vaccination levels are only around 50 percent, so the virus is going to stay here until we get enough people vaccinated or naturally immune.”
Since Dec. 1 through Dec. 11, there have been 445 confirmed cases of COVID, including 12 hospitalizations. Of the hospitalizations nine were unvaccinated and three were vaccinated, according to WEDCO.
Three deaths have been reported this month pushing the county’s death toll to 66. Two of the deaths were vaccinated — a 78 year-old female and a 67 year-old male and an 85 year-old female who was unvaccinated.
Nearly a quarter of the county’s December COVID cases — 92 — were under the age of 18, according to WEDCO. Now that the vaccine is available for children as young as five, WEDCO has been holding extended hours for its Friday COVID Clinic, but the turnout for children has not been as high as health officials had hoped.
“We haven’t seen the number of children we had hoped for,” Miller said. “But it is hard to judge that because doctors and pharmacies are giving out vaccines too. I understand if a parent would feel more comfortable using their own doctor for their child. So, I can’t really say anything about children vaccinations, but I hope they are getting vaccines somewhere.
“We are mostly providing boosters. Not too many first-time vaccines.”
The 18-40 age group had the largest number of new COVID cases this month with 166. The greater than 64 had the lowest with 23 cases, an indication the vaccines are working, Miller said.
“The vaccination rate for that age group (over 64) is well over 90 percent,” she said. “That’s an indication that the vaccines are working.”
The spike is likely a combination of factors, Miller said. Thanksgiving gatherings and COVID fatigue are likely reasons for the increase but cold weather and the looming omicron variant are causes to continue to wear a mask and take safety precautions, she said.
“Get a vaccine,” Miller said.
The Scott County Public Health Department is providing vaccines and booster shots every Friday at its office at 300 East Washington St. in Georgetown.
