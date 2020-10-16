Scott County’s COVID-19 death toll reached 17 this week including the 14th death from Dover Manor.
The long-term care facility has been wracked with the coronavirus since late August despite a Sept. 2 Facebook video posting from the facilities director Dustyn Sloan that Dover Manor was down to three cases.
Since that social media post, another 13 Dover Manor residents have passed away from COVID-19, according to WEDCO statistics. No other long-term care facility in Scott County has experienced an outbreak, so far, said Dr. Crystal Miller, public health director for WEDCO.
The number of positive coronavirus cases in Scott County is at 1,026, according to WEDCO. Of that number, 825 were white and 75 were black.
There are currently 30 people hospitalized for the coronavirus, ranging in age from 25 to 95. The past week has been up-and-down for the county with 43 positive cases this past weekend to six on Wednesday.
“We had links to a family of four to work settings,” Miller said. “It is always people in close proximity without wearing masks.”
All eyes are on Scott County’s schools as in-person classes began Wednesday.
“Our schools are doing a wonderful job following protocols,” Miller said. They have strict protocols and they are doing all they are supposed to do in the school buildings and with their sports teams. I think they have everything in place to be successful.”
The schools are requiring masks, but providing outdoor “masks breaks,” for students and teachers. Water fountains have been closed wth stations to fill water bottles installed. Restrooms are cleans on a regular basis. All students have their temperatures checked before entering the building.
“The challenge for the schools will be as time goes on that they don’t drop their guard,” Miller said. “As time goes on, people get comfortable and maybe let up a little. It is important the school system keeps the teachers and staff on guard.
“If they continue to follow the protocols they have in place, the schools will be fine.”
Georgetown College has divided up its campus and all students, teachers and staff are being tested in regular intervals. So far, the efforts made by the college has kept its positivity rates very low.
“That mask is critical,” Miller said. “People have to wear their masks.”
WEDCO continues to provide COVID-19 testing Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to noon and from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. Appointments are required and can be made by visiting the website at wedcohealth.org.
According to the WEDCO website, 6,044 people have been tested in Scott County. Of the 1,026 people who have tested positive, 887 have recovered.
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.